TO THE EDITOR: To Elise Stefanik: as a part-time resident of the Adirondacks, I have never once felt represented by you.
Your values are sorely lacking, you care only about yourself and how you can advance yourself. Hooking yourself to the Trump bandwagon has just proven that you are not worthy of even one Adirondacker's vote.
Your latest suck up moment is signing on to the brief supporting a frivolous lawsuit by Texas AG Ken Paxton, whose reasons for filing the (now dismissed) suit are suspect. Given that he is under investigation, it appears that he is looking for a presidential pardon rather than any true belief that his lawsuit has merit.
All that aside, please just stop the reckless unfounded support for theories that Trump actually won the election. It is a false narrative that is risking lives and further dividing our nation.
KATHERINE GRIMARD
AuSable Forks and Albuquerque, NM
TO THE EDITOR: Spoiling to say good riddance to the incomparably wretched year of 2020 with 110 percent determination to celebrate 2021, including on behalf of my Newman Center Film Series on Tour, I wondered what movie to ring 2021 in with?
Hey, why not mark the 110th birthday of one of my all-time favorite actors, Vincent Price, with a screening of the best movie he ever made. More specifically, his own all-time favorite of anything he ever made. Don’t miss the 1973 cult classic "Theater of Blood,” starring Price as an outrageously conceited Shakespearean actor plotting against his harshest critics, all played by A-list British character faves in what is widely acclaimed as the ultimate Shakespearean black comedy. On reel-to-reel 16mm film.
Remember, the Newman Center series is not at the Newman Center until further notice but is on indefinite tour, and this time we’ll be at the Super 8 Hotel, off I-87 on Route 9N across from the Crete Memorial Civic Center. Wow, 16mm at the Super 8. Pretty cool, huh?
Anyway, showing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. Free, with donations welcome, free food as well. The usual COVID-19 restrictions apply. Please register your interest in attending by either emailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
Thanks and hope to see you at the movies.
ANDY MacDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Jan 11, 1944, with the country engaged in a world war and its people needing hope and a direction forward, FDR told his fellow citizens that “necessitous men are not free men. People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made.”
Seventy-seven years later, food bank lines are leaving hard-working people without jobs in the throes of an unrelenting pandemic. American’s are tired, overworked or struggling to find work, and hungry to have their everyday concerns heard and their real suffering acknowledged and addressed.
The Green New Deal was proposed by the Green Party in 2010 by its candidate for governor of New York, Howie Hawkins, a retired teamster and construction worker who was working shifts for UPS in Syracuse while pushing governor Cuomo to get serious about New York’s climate plan.
The Green New Deal was much later championed by the younger and more popular fellow New-Yorker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and ever-since, mainstream media has come to associate it with her. New York now has the nation’s most ambitious climate goal: to have a carbon free economy by 2040 and a net zero carbon economy by 2050. 9/11 and COVID-19 hit here first, and New Yorkers will also be on the frontlines of America’s struggle to transform how we use energy.
State-mandated transitions to wind, solar, geothermal energy, regulating fossil fuel reliant corporations, and the energy of active young people alone might just get us there. But here in the North Country, we need to be willing to listen to each other and advocate for our shared needs during these upcoming transition years.
Wherever you stand, the reality is that we need hard-working North Country Republicans and Democrats to build a better future together. Let’s get to work in 2021.
JIM KELLY
Plattsburgh
