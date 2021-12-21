TO THE EDITOR: I am writing about an issue of interest to many homeowners, for two conditions are conspiring to undermine their physical and economic security.
Very recently, companies which provide house insurance have begun dropping, with little or no notice, their customers due to their home needing paint or a new roof. Not only is this a major expense, especially for those on a fixed income, but the global pandemic is making it nearly impossible to find a contractor.
Additionally, material costs have skyrocketed. Furthermore, these companies are doing this with no regard whatsoever to our short painting season. This practice is predatory and is leaving many without adequate coverage. Additionally, if one is suddenly dropped from one company, others are hesitant to insure you, except perhaps for fire coverage only. This means that a storm like our recent one could leave many with uncovered damages. At this time, it is nearly impossible to even get a contractor to come by and give an estimate.
KATHY L. BAUMGARTEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: While it seems that much of the country has decided that mask mandates and fines are both an unscientific and unconstitutional approach to covid, it seems that Governor Hochul has come to the conclusion that the best way to solve the pandemic is to intimidate local communities and businesses.
So far, it’s been almost two years of 15 days to slow the spread, and the party of science refuses to acknowledge how masks and vaccines do not prevent the spread and transmission of covid (Note: in the writer's opinion, as scientific research shows the opposite).
One only needs to look at Florida’s covid numbers compared to New York and California to realize this reality. Although it seems many local, state, and federal politicians bought this tyrannical overreach hook, line, and sinker, Congresswoman Stefanik has been a voice of reason speaking out in a state of absurdity. Stefanik has rightly assessed the mandate as a “crushing mandate for New York small businesses who have faced unprecedented challenges throughout the covid pandemic.”
As if businesses did not have enough to deal with, now they have to worry about the government peering over their shoulder. As a constituent in Stefanik’s district, it is a relief to have such a woman represent us and speak out against the leadership of Albany.
DONALD LAVARGE
Gansevoort
TO THE EDITOR: Following some fairly bad medical news, my wife and I would like to thank the many people who have been so kind with generous actions and prayers.
First and foremost, my sister and her husband, Jo and Phil Broderick, who literally flipped their life upside down to help us. To our very close neighbors and friends, specifically Dee Dee and Rich Hammond along with Gary and Barb Bouchard.
To all of the Taylor Rental businesses and my fellow employees there. Their kind words, prayers, and cards have been invaluable in getting us to this point in our recovery process. Words are not enough to express our gratitude with the personnel working at CVPH Short Stay in mid November. They were there from the beginning and we appreciate all they did for us.
Last but not least, we wish to extend our on going appreciation to the doctors and their talented staffs: Dr. Todd Whitman, Dr. Hanna Slim, Dr. Prospero Gogo, and Dr. Magdalena Zeglin, as well as UVM in Burlington.
We humbly say thank you very, very much.
BOB AND JUDY MEIER
Peru
