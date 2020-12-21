TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is dangerous. She backs Texas and 17 other swing states that went for Biden. There is no evidence of voter fraud. State officials, including Republicans, did their jobs and ensured an honest election.
The right loves to paint the left as lawless, but I can’t think of anything more unconstitutional than saying that millions of votes don’t count. Worse, these lawless Republicans focus on cities like Detroit and Philadelphia with high proportions of minority voters. This is on top of voter suppression tactics before and during the election like gerrymandering, removing drop boxes, purging voter rolls, closing down polling stations, closing DMVs, slowing down the mail, among many others.
Just to recap: Biden won 305 electoral college votes. 270 are required to win. Trump received 232 votes. Biden won the popular vote by 7 million. Several cases against election results have failed, including at the Supreme Court. Black votes matter. Votes by mail count.
People on the left were crushed when Clinton lost, but they did not go around citing fraud they couldn’t prove, carrying guns into state legislatures, and placing death threats on election officials. Clinton conceded quickly and graciously, acknowledging the peaceful transfer of power as a hallmark of democracy.
Not all Republicans, you say? Few have spoken against these dangerous measures that threaten a peaceful transition. If you are a Republican and support the rule of law, as many Republican state officials have, then call Rep. Stefanik and tell her so.
You might want to tell her to focus on the millions who need a vaccine that Trump didn’t order enough of and who need relief that McConnell just rejected during this difficult time.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: People may wonder if it’s safe to see their health care provider for routine care like cancer screening. Most healthcare providers are taking extra steps so that office visits can be done safely, but there is also one routine cancer screening that can be done at home: colon cancer screening.
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York wants your readers to know that they don’t have to keep putting off their colon cancer screening. Many people can use the take-home Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kit. The kit can be mailed home and, when completed, mailed directly to a lab for processing. This is an easy way to complete this cancer screening! If the FIT kit shows something abnormal, the healthcare provider will order a colonoscopy to find out if there is or isn’t cancer.
The CSP can provide free colon cancer screenings to men and women ages 50 and older who do not have health insurance. The CSP can also cover the follow-up test, colonoscopy, if it’s needed and help get access to treatment.
Call your healthcare provider or the CSP of Northeastern New York at 518-324-7671 to get more information about colon cancer screening and the take-home FIT kit.
CHRISTINA BATTINELLI
Targeted Outreach Worker
CSP of Northeastern New york
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have been actively raising money for the Foundation of CVPH for many years.
I am now proud to be a board member. I have always known the foundation does great things in our community, such as the Stepping out for Your Heart fundraiser, Girls Night Out, Make a Wish and many more. But, what I did not realize until I was part of the board was the tremendous amount of lives that have been touched through the foundation’s funding of so many crucial programs in our community.
This year, we were able to help purchase a brand new ambulance for the hospital, new vital monitoring equipment for infants, neonatal specialized seat belts for infants and mothers on the ambulances and a vascular ultrasound machine, just to name a few.
Programs like Transition Success help patients get out of the hospital and back to their homes sooner with items they need but cannot afford without our help. These items include blood pressure monitors, medications, talking glucometers to monitor blood sugar that insurance might not pay for, and nutritional services. All of these items help patients go home safely and reduce readmissions to the hospital.
If you have ever been a patient at CVPH, you may have seen our Cart with a Heart that provides other items meant to make a patient’s stay more comfortable, such as hygiene products and reading material.
The foundation touches so many lives at CVPH and our community, and we cannot do that without your generosity. None of this would be possible without the long time support of our community.
During this time of our annual campaign, I ask that you consider making a donation to the Foundation of CVPH by going to our website, www.cvph.org/foundation/annual-gift, so you can help us continue our mission of supporting our community.
JULIE KRAMER
Foundation of CVPH Board Member
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.