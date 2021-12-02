TO THE EDITOR: The term Critical Racial Theory has been periodically thrashed about, leading to strained responses on both sides of the political spectrum. Those on the right have condemned it as labeling individuals as racist. But does this response not miss the point: overlooking the dual nature of racism in this nation?
Critical Racial Theory, an academic construct, examines the evolution of United States society and its current reality. But to those unfamiliar or misinformed as to its inner workings, it translates into being a label used to identify individuals as racist.
However, the essential focus of Critical Racial Theory is systemic racism. The resulting problem: racist individual and systemic racism become blurred.
Some people in this nation who are individually racist, often openly and/or consistently in the way they speak or act. Far more do not consider themselves racist, indeed, resent being impugned as such when implied they be included in systemic racism. For them, one is either individually racist or not; there is no collective participation or responsibility in matters of racism. Herein lies the misreading, the mislabeling, of Critical Racial Theory.
The critical issue for those seeing only individual racism in society is whether they can see the impact of individual action in systemic racism, and the danger in ignoring or dismissing it. For example, take the responsibility of different levels of government and religious bodies in the “re-acculturation” of Native American children in Canada and the United States, 1880-1990.
The relevance here, especially if we identify as white, is simply what would we do, are we doing, when caught up in such collective situations of racial discrimination, tension, and conflict? It is in such situations that the degree of our individual racial prejudice and awareness is both tested and revealed.
Truthful responses to this question, in my judgment, will help us all clarify our individual relationship to, and responsibility for, systemic racism.
STUART F. VOSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Peru Lions Club held its 44th-annual John Adams Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day. Over 400 people signed up for the race.
What helped make this event a major success came from contributions not only from Lions and gracious sponsors but community members as well. The Lions wish to thank the Peru PTO, Peru Fire Department, Peru Knights of Columbus, Clinton County Sheriff's Department and New York State Troopers.
Also, we had wonderful support from Ann Sunderland, Paul Adams, Larry Ewald Jr., Kathy Flynn, Les Bradford, Ruth and Dave LeClair. We also wish to thank Adirondack Coast Events for their expertise in conducting the race.
TOM BROWN
ED EISELE
Co-Chairs, Peru Lions Club
Turkey Trot Committee
