Congratulations to Ms. Kim Manion for her appointment to the Clinton County Planning Board on Tuesday.
In her first official act as Planning Board member, Ms. Manion chose to boast her new found title in a letter to the editor published on Nov. 26, Thursday. In that letter she pronounced her staunch support for the Prime project.
Ms. Manion wasted no time in marching to orders like a good soldier, revealing exactly why she was appointed to the board. However, we wonder if Ms. Manion realizes that in her first act as Planning Board member of public written support for a project, that she has thus prevented herself from ever participating in a review of that Prime project should it ever return to the County Planning Board.
In terms of content, the letter shows that Ms. Manion's understanding of the project is cursory at best, largely misinformed and therefore disappointing. Ms. Manion takes the any-development-is-good position and looks no further.
She incorrectly states the amount of taxes the project will contribute (Prime will pay zero in taxes the first four years), she overlooks the burden on other taxpayers making up for this gift.
Ms. Manion also looks no deeper into the parking situation than to say the city built a new parking lot. An astute Planning Board member would, at a minimum, assess the fact that the Glens Falls Bank Parking lot holds 109 spaces, which is a far cry from replacing the 300 space Durkee Street Parking Lot.
We give Ms. Manion the benefit of the doubt and assume that she is a sincere and caring member of the community and that her head and heart are in the right place in volunteering for this important community service.
However, out of the gate she is not off to a great start. Perhaps she should begin her new role by sitting down, listening, learning and maybe getting her state and county mandated training prior to shooting off her mouth on something she clearly knows very little about.
As a citizen you have a right to your opinion like everyone else, whether based on fact or not. However, as a public servant much more is expected of you.
JOHN SEIDEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As an example, COVID numbers reported, new cases, 2,000; deaths, 8; 599 recovered.
Question: How many were tested to find the 2,000 new cases, how many tested negative, and what is the status of those neither dead nor listed as recovered? My sister is recovering from COVID but her doctor says they do not test on recovery.
I know people who are as curious as I.
RODERICK COBANE
Schuyler Falls
TO THE EDITOR: On Oct. 31, I was taken to the CVPH Medical Center emergency room because of a reaction to cancer drugs.
My niece found me and called an ambulance. In the emergency room, as I recall, I had three doctors working on me, plus many other emergency room personnel. I was told that had one more day passed, I probably wouldn't have made it.
After many hours of treatment in the emergency room, I was admitted to the intensive care unit. Because of the condition I was in, I don't know how many days I was in the ICU. From there, I was transferred to the oncology unit. I finished my treatment in that unit.
I want to thank all the emergency room, ICU and oncology staff for my care. I also want to thank the dietary, OT and PT personnel for all their efforts to get me well
I cannot express my gratitude enough. Everyone was professional and did their best to get me well. I want the North Country to know that we don't just have a hospital here, we have a hospital full of dedicated people who care about you.
They will always be angels in my book.
DANIEL STOCKDALE
Plattsburgh
