TO THE EDITOR: Representative Elise Stefanik, I am baffled about your recent decision to join the lawsuit initiated by the state of Texas against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Last I knew you had moved to New York to represent the 21st District, my home district. Why as my representative are you accusing other states of mismanaging their election process? I would think that any state that decided to allow their legally authorized voters a means to vote in a safe, healthy manner would be encouraged.
How, after your fellow Republicans, in some of the named states, supporters of the former president, implicitly defend the integrity of their respective state’s election, do you know better? How does Texas know better? Using this logic what is stopping other states from alleging our districts in person vote should not be counted because all the people that voted in person could have spread COVID? We should only count the mail in ballots. Hmm, are you reading this, Vermont?
You regularly tout your well deserved support of the military; you do know that a large majority of those that serve vote by mail, don’t you? Texas says their votes should not count. It appears you agree.
Recently you responded to a letter I sent you; you profess to be a constitutionalist. How on earth is this justified in the constitution? After a review, I do not find any mention in the constitution that Texas has the right to dictate how any other state administers their election process.
Therefore, again I ask, please start representing all your constituents and stop this nonsense.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: In a Dec. 3 interview with the Watertown Times, Representative Elise Stefanik said, “I support the president’s legal challenges to make sure that every legal vote is counted, that we’re not counting the illegal ballots.”
his is the position of Republicans who walk a line between avoiding acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect and actively supporting the falsehoods of a lame-duck president.
Now we learn that Representative Stefanik has caved in to Trump’s intimidation. She has signed onto an effort by the campaign of the lame-duck president to bring into question and undermine our Democratic election system. She has joined the Texas Attorney General by signing an amicus brief in a lawsuit being brought to the U.S. Supreme Court to disregard and discount the will of the people in four states.
The arguments in this brief are the same arguments that have been lost repeatedly in courts in each of those states. The legal challenges that Representative Stefanik so glibly supported on Dec. 3 have been addressed as being without merit and without evidence. It is difficult for me to understand why she would, so publicly, support an action that is so clearly political, to undermine the results and cause confusion among the electorate.
It is public knowledge that Texas Attorney General Paxton is under investigation by the FBI for bribery and abuse of office. This may explain his need to curry Trump’s favor. It is difficult to parse Representative Stefanik’s reason for associating her name with this lawsuit.
I will not try to do that here but it seems to me that she owes her constituents in the 21st New York Congressional District a thorough explanation.
VIRGINIA BRADY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: (Re) dumping railroad cars story? Why won't Wells Fargo explain where the other cars are now and how much is really a write off, instead of moving the cars into slow speed operations like the Adirondack Railroad upstate.
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Lewis
