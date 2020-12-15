TO THE EDITOR: I am the director of development of United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. I have been with the agency for 16 years, and the need for people to help people, in our region, has never been greater.
The United Way Campaign is in full swing this holiday season and with everyone hustling around to make sure we check everyone off our holiday lists, I would like for you to consider giving a gift in honor or memory of a loved one to this year’s United Way Campaign. Holiday shopping is exhausting, so why not save some time and drop off a donation to the United Way Office on the Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh. There are always gifts to purchase for those hard to buy for people on our lists. Why not give a gift that will keep on giving? One gift will help 37 partner agencies.
If you have already done your shopping for this season, think about other times of the year when you are invited to anniversary and birthday parties, retirement parties and you just do not know what to get. A gift to the United Way will take the guessing out of what to get them. Imagine how proud the honoree would feel opening a card with a message inside saying where the gift went in their name. Times are challenging in our world today. Please help our neighbors and together we will reach our goal of helping as many residents in the three counties as possible.
Last year alone, our 37 partner agencies helped over 80,000 individuals collectively.
KATHY SNOW
Director of Development
United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Your editorial “The Value of Community Colleges” drew an unfortunately all-too-common distinction between community colleges and four-year schools, implying that one provides practical training and the other provides useless luxury.
Yes, we need to make a living, but jobs are just a means to that end. I support certificate and degree programs that lead directly into the workforce, but I reject the idea that community colleges are only valuable if they train workers.
In your editorial, you asked, “does a typical first year in a liberal arts program make a student more employable, in a practical sense?” Does it “qualify the person for a specific career?”
Obviously not, but that is the wrong question. The question we should be asking of any educational path is not just “will this help me get a job?,” but also “will this help me tell truth from lies, live according to my values, raise kind children, contribute to my community, appreciate beauty, and help eradicate suffering?"
Society has made the mistake of worshipping jobs. If we could instead worship human lives that are not just financially but also emotionally, spiritually, and environmentally sustainable, then we would know that education is more than job training, and it is valuable whether it occurs at a bachelor’s degree institution or at a community college.
In your editorial, you quoted Bret Stephens of the New York Times, saying, “the best thing that could happen educationally is an investment in community colleges that enhances their value, rigor and prestige.”
I would argue that out of that list, the only one our local community colleges currently lack is prestige. The education you will receive at North Country or Clinton Community College is already rigorous and a great value, whether or not it stamps you as qualified for a certain job.
SHIR FILLER
Bloomingdale
