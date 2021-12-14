TO THE EDITOR: Northern Adirondack Central School Key Club recently donated $225 to various organizations.
Officers presented a check in the amount of $100 to Fire Chief Greg Spinner of the Altona Fire Department, to thank the department for the amazing work they do to keep those in our community safe.
Key Club also sent checks in the amount of $75 to Alex's Lemonade Stand, an organization that helps raise money for childhood cancer research, and $50 to Special Olympics of the North Country.
DEANN BROWN
Altona
TO THE EDITOR: Our 19th Candlelight Vigil took place on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Riverview Cemetery in Chazy around The Christmas Box Angel, Angel of Hope.
Pam Moser welcomed everybody to the vigil, Rev. Patty Beauharnois read a poem, Pastor Lori Danielson said the Prayer of Remembrance, Mary Faye McWhinnie sang “Somewhere Out There.” Songs included “Angel of Hope,” “Light A Candle,” “To Where You Are,” and Tears in Heaven,” closed the vigil with families laying white flowers on the angel and reciting their child’s name. Angel cookies were handed out to those in attendance.
Around the world, on Dec. 6, candlelight vigils were held so families and friends could remember their little angels. The candles were lit by those who felt great sadness and emptiness with their loved ones leaving this world too soon, but with hope that the annual vigils will bring a little healing at this time of year. You are welcome to stop by and lay your white flower and to ponder in thought at this special place of peace.
Thank you to Ray Rivera for the music, Pastor Lori Danielson, Rev. Patty Beauharnois, Mary Faye McWhinnie, and Calvin Castine of Hometown Cable, who recorded the Vigil.
DIANE AND TOM TROMBLY
AMY AND SHERB HOUSE
DALEANNE WOLTER
PAM MOSER
BETTY GALLAGHER
LORRAINE WALKER
PAT NEVERETT
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: The chairs of the Democratic Party (committees) of NY-21 District are trying to circumvent the democratic process and anoint (endorse) someone they think is suitable to run against the incumbent this November. In several sources this past week, they announced that they support their chosen candidate and they are hoping that the rest of the Democratic North Country voters will just bow to their infinite wisdom.
This is a subversion of the democratic process from the ground up. It is tactics like this that make people disgusted with politics and politicians. It is why they feel the system is already rigged and they may as well not bother to be involved.
Bridie Farrell, one of the four declared candidates running in the Primary Election was, reportedly, told she should step aside since the Democratic chairs have already made their decision. In doing so they have subverted the electoral process by robbing the people of their chance to hear the candidates, get to know them and make the decision for themselves about who to send into the ring for the November election.
This is outrageous. Even while President Biden was speaking about the need to protect democracy here at home and abroad, his own party was subverting the electoral process right here in our back yard.
Are we going to just close our eyes and pretend this isn’t happening? I sincerely hope not.
I don’t know if Ms. Farrell is the best person to represent us in the vote for the New York District 21 seat in Congress or not. Thankfully, it is not up to any single person to decide, or even a small group of elites no matter how well-meaning and well-connected they may be. It is up to the people of District 21 to make this decision. In June. In the primary.
SALLY J. SMITH
Westport
