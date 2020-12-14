TO THE EDITOR: The end of another Republican administration, another nationwide crisis for a new Democratic administration to take care of.
When George W. Bush's administration got done, he left a financial crisis. Millions of citizens in this country lost their jobs and millions lost their homes.
As the Trump administration comes to a close, another new Democratic administration has another mess to clean up.
This time, the citizens of this country are losing their jobs, homes, businesses and lives while dealing with an attempted coup.
When are the voters of this country going to learn that Republicans want power for the sake of having power?
The Democrats want to govern and help you. The Honorable Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, for president in 2024.
Democrats: real leadership, not a lust for power. Democracy, not authoritarianism.
TIMOTHY CHASE
Chateaugay
TO THE EDITOR: Koodos to the staff of Plattsburgh Rehab and Nursing Center.
Rebecka Christiana, RN, BSN, has been chosen to be the new director of nurses at PRNC. She is replacing Mrs. Lisa McDonald, who has done an excellent job but is obliged to take some time off to care for her ill mother.
Rebecka is not new to the PRNC, which has been her home for the past 11 years. She is a great nurse and is well loved by everyone.
I am also happy to say that the residents are well cared for by all the loving and responsible staff.
JOSEPH SAMARAS, M.D.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In reference to Gene Lyons on his unhealthy rhetoric on President Trump, instead of spreading seeds of hate why don’t you educate the people on how our constitutional amendments put forth by our founding fathers are under attack. Because of our so called institutions, they are deliberately destroying the dream for all proud and hard working Americans to become history.
The underlying agenda is to become dependent on the government. Busy radicals and progressives are working overtime to strip our freedoms and independence right from underneath our very noses.
How about these goodies, defunding our police and allowing dangerous illegal aliens to pour into our country? Our experienced politician did say he was going to raise our taxes so lets not act surprised when it actually happens.
Within four years President Trump brought peace to the Middle East, no blood spilled on sand and we haven’t seen any other president accomplish this historic event, and how about the economy and jobs for all? We should never forget or forgive China for allowing COVID-19 to spread globally. The best revenge would be to bring back all those jobs back home? Can you image labels that actually read made in the USA?
Trump did and was bringing back jobs home. He can also claim victory on his watch for the vaccination for COVID-19 that will save millions.
Lyons spewing hate is mesmerizing. He encourages bullying and jumping on his fanatical band wagon. These rantings are only his opinions.
He offers no real solutions or answers to our very complicated world. Gene, if you don’t have anything nice to say about someone you shouldn’t say anything at all.
ELAINE BROWN
Altona
TO THE EDITOR: I’m writing this at 4 a.m. in absolute disbelief that a freshly elected official such as Elise Stephanik would attempt to nullify someone else’s election.
Stephanik represents what is most vile and repulsive about blind allegiance to anyone or any political view.
Stephanik and 100 plus other elected Republicans are attempting to overthrow a legitimate election result. Representative Stephanik, you have no authority nor legitimate legal or moral argument nullifying my vote.
How dare you and the Republican Party attempt to negate the will of the American voters, 80 plus million?
A petition for Stephanik's resignation should be started.
This attempt by the seditious Republicans will create a future civil war.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
