TO THE EDITOR: There's a new sheriff in town. America is back.
After 16 days of stalling, avoiding and whining, not to mention senseless lawsuits and ridiculous and delusional charges of fraud in the election, Donald Trump acquiesced and begrudgingly agreed to release information and financing that the new Biden administration needed to proceed with the transition.
Now, President-elect Joe Biden is building his cabinet as he prepares for his time in the White House. He is also filling several other key positions with cabinet-level rank.
The choices President-elect Biden made are not the rich donors to his campaign or people totally unqualified to hold those positions as was done in the Trump appointments.
Rather, they are well thought out and probably the most experienced and tested government appointees in the history of this process who are capable and competent to handle the jobs ahead.
The return of decency, the return of humanity is underway in Washington.
First on Biden's list of problems to tackle is finding a way to stem the alarming and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus after Trump's appalling record of disinformation and lies about the seriousness and danger of COVID-19.
With record numbers of cases and deaths nationwide, the Biden administration has made the end of this pandemic a high priority on his list.
The best man won. Bye, Don.
BARBARA PRIMEAU
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: Washington, we need help.
I would like to ask Congress and Senate reps to get over themselves. Republican and Democrats need to come together and pass this new aid bill.
Can’t you see people are losing their homes, jobs, and the ability to feed themselves? You sit there and play politics. You work for us.
Chuck and Mitch come together, put your views aside, and stop acting like petulant children. People need that stimulus money and the unemployment benefits. Get off your high horses and pass this bill as is.
Worry about how to get what you want another time.
DAN TOWNE
Ticonderoga
TO THE EDITOR: I write this more than a month after the 2020 election. Mr. Trump has still refused to concede.
He continues to call the election a fraud, rigged and spews conspiracy theories. He fired a DHS official who stated that it was the most secure election ever and that official was then met with words from a Trump lawyer that he should be "taken out at dawn and shot." Even Attorney General Barr has indicated that there no evidence whatsoever of widespread fraud that would change the election results.
Trump’s unhinged and rage filled tweets and words have caused the extreme faction of his base to issue death threats, hang nooses outside election officials’ homes and make violent, sexually explicit threats to their families.
While Trump rants, the pandemic continues to rage on unabetted and with deadly results. Nearly 3,000 people died in one day due to the virus. The total death toll exceeds 275,000. Trump cares not a whit. Nor does he care about the suffering of millions of women, men, children due to food insecurity and increasing homelessness.
His one and only concern is his quest to remain in power.
Through this all, our Congressional representative, Ms. Elise Stefanik, appears on right wing media outlets, nodding and giving Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn America's free and fair election results her implicit approval. She has not condemned the death threats or hate-filled rhetoric being spouted by Trump, his lawyers and supporters. Her Twitter feed includes tweets and retweets of false, misleading statements, and true to form, high praise for herself on her reelection.
Their actions and words are making a mockery of American democracy. Elections have consequences. Mr. Trump and Ms. Stefanik need to accept the decision of America's voters, be true to their oaths of office and serve the American people, not their party or themselves.
Period.
M.V. MELNICK
Dannemora
