TO THE EDITOR: The vice president of the Confederate States of America gave a speech in Savannah, Georgia in March 1861, the so-called Cornerstone Speech, in which he defined the rationale of the CSA as based on slavery and its unhindered expansion.
Remember that the next time you see a confederate flag. This relates to Kenosha and the underlying system of oppression that yielded an acquittal for the psychopathic murderer, Rittenhouse and all his colleagues, including police officer Shesky and the Trumpist racist judge, Schroeder.
As Paul Street sums it up, "Rittenhouse's multimillion dollar defense has been funded by right wing white supremacists across the nation. It has mounted an expertly crafted self-defense case, presenting the cold-blooded teen killer as a tragic and teary-eyed teddy bear who was just trying to protect property."
Recall that not too long ago, property in this country included people, and that Kenosha spelled upside down and backwards is Harper's Ferry.
And while you're at it, check out the website, RefuseFascism.org. After all, fascism is where it's all heading, including the mode of addressing the attributes of the existential crisis called climate change, of which COP26 was the latest failure to address anything of substance with rigor.
RICHARD DENEALE
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: As somebody who only acquired their license and a car in the last half a decade, I can say that it is painful to watch my hard-earned money be pumped away to pay for unnecessarily expensive gas. Elise Stefanik is fighting to fix our problems and ease the financial burdens on North Country families.
Recently, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a letter to President Biden condemning his administration’s approach to addressing the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. The rise of prices and inflation is having a devastating effect on North Country families and families all across America.
Coming up just this week is expected to be a most expensive Thanksgiving meal for Americans.
But Congresswoman Stefanik and fellow Republicans are calling on President Biden to fix the existing supply chain backlog prohibiting businesses from delivering goods and receiving raw materials.
I thank Elise for her efforts to lower the price of many necessities, including food and gas.
DONALD LAVAREGE
Gansevoort
