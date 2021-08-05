TO THE EDITOR: The new Child Tax Credit is part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law last March by President Biden to help families cope with the economic impact of the pandemic. CTC payments can be of help to many Americans, but too many eligible families don’t know about it, or how to obtain this money.
New CTC payments are much higher than last year’s CTC. The new law has expanded the income eligibility and made unemployed persons with children eligible. The full credit comes to $3,600 for one year, July to July, for each child ages newborn through 5 and $3,000 per year for each child age 6 through 17.
CTC payments are being made monthly through 2021. That means six payments between now and the end of the year. The other half will come when you file your 2021 income tax form in January.
You must be on file with the IRS in order to receive this money. Those families who filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020 should have begun receiving payments already. Those who didn’t are classified as non-filers.
If you’re a non-filer you’re still eligible for CTC funds, but you have to sign up with the IRS to get them. Sign-up help is available at the White House website. Google “White House Child Tax Credit Sign-Up for Non-filers,” and click on the step-by-step guide. For now, if you don’t have computer or Internet access you can ask a friend for help or visit the library to use the public computer there.
The Child Tax Credit is enacted for one year, but Congressional Democrats are working to make it permanent.
HOLLY DIXON
Ticonderoga Democrats
Ticonderoga
