TO THE EDITOR: A recent decision by the APA regarding Lot 9 in the Deerwood Subdivision on Upper Saranac Lake to allow a permit to build a septic system within 100 feet of a stream that empties into a category 1 wetland is beyond comprehension, especially since all the other land owners in that subdivision had to locate their septic systems away from the lake and the owners of Lot 9 have the ability to do the same.
The APA Permit 87-74 outlines the restrictions and conditions of the Deerwood development and restricts an on-site septic system to protect the wetlands, but the APA has decided to make an unprecedented reversal of this permit for the owner of Lot 9.
The review of this permit appears to have been expedited through the APA and dozens of letters from environmentalists, engineers and homeowners against the granting of the permit were ignored. There appears to be a double standard for the new owner of Lot 9 and a disregard for the protection of this important ecosystem.
This sets a horrible precedent and endangers the wetlands that many people have worked diligently to protect, including the APA of the past. It appears this decision has gone a long way towards eroding the reputation and integrity of the APA. One cannot help but consider that there is something going on behind the scenes and I hope that the leaders of the APA will reconsider this decision.
It would be very sad if politics, money or favoritism had priority over doing the right thing, which would be for the owners of Lot 9 to abide by the original Permit 87-74, as everyone else has in the Deerwood Subdivision.
CHERYL JOYCE
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: If anyone hasn’t seen the beautiful mural painted on the side of the 90 Bridge St. building, you must take a trip down to see.
With thanks to Terry Norcross, the landlord for 90 Bridge St., for allowing these impressive artists to bring life to an otherwise blank, dreary wall. We, at the Cats’ Meow Thrift Shoppe, one of the tenants in this building, are so pleased to see the addition of several uniquely styled cats within this mural.
As downtown Plattsburgh buildings become the artists’ canvases, these once plain, empty walls are becoming alive with such impressive subjects bursting forth with colors. Our city is fortunate to know these talented artists who are bringing smiles to everyone seeing their works.
Again,with thanks to Terry for giving these skilled artists a place to show their amazing talent. We couldn’t be more pleased with its beauty.
KAREN SALKA
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Imagine if the head coach of a local sports team refused to accept the loss of a league championship game and claimed the referees were biased and the game was rigged?
And what if the coach demanded arbitration, but wouldn't accept the decision that he simply had not won? What if the coach were so delusional that he couldn't move on from the loss and continued to display poor sportsmanship? What would the community do?
Imagine if we had a president who was so delirious that he refused to accept an election loss? And what if he wouldn't accept that result after a series of court rulings against his claim of victory by a landslide? What if the former president repeated the lie so often many people believed that the election was stolen?
Imagine if our representative in Congress was very astute, but devoid of ethical principles, willingly fanning the flames of discord and untruths only to further personal political ambitions?
Imagine the fate of our democracy if losers of future elections just claimed the election was fraudulent and started conspiracy theories to instill anger and rage amongst their supporters? Imagine the chaos.
Imagine politicians with the strength of their convictions to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Just imagine.
KEN and BARB ADAMS
Plattsburgh
