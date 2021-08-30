TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank everyone involved in helping catch my daughter's dog, Moose, from being injured or killed Saturday, Aug. 14 in the afternoon.
I appreciate all the concern and the compassion given. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
MICHELLE FILION
CRAIG FILION
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Labor Day is a time to reflect on where we stand as members of the American labor force.
Work during a pandemic has brought the issue of workplace safety to the forefront.
Essential, front-line and public facing workers risked the most and died in the greatest numbers while the wealthiest among us watched their portfolios expand from the comfort of their country homes.
Public services continued at great personal risk to the workers whose job it is to maintain those services.
They did this because they are responsible for the care of their community and others; sanitation, safe drinking water, infrastructure maintenance, caring for those in group homes with developmental disabilities, the elderly in a nursing home or those with mental health struggles.
“Unions brought you the weekend,” is an oft-repeated phrase but truthfully we’ve brought a whole lot more. We pushed for safety legislation and life-saving policies so every worker could safely do their job and return home to their family.
Labor unions continue the fight for workplace health and safety legislation and we’re nowhere near done fighting. Families aren’t done fighting. Pandemic or no pandemic, we face numerous challenges as we strive for equity for all workers. As a a society, we must learn to value the person stocking the shelves more than CEOs stocking their wallet.
So please enjoy your Labor Day. Give a thought to those we have lost. Give thanks for those still here and commit to the fight for better conditions for all workers.
RON BRIGGS
CSEA Capital Region President
Latham
TO THE EDITOR: NBC recently indicated that that 18 percent of the illegal aliens who leave Border Patrol custody test positive for COVID-19.
Over one million illegals have entered the U.S. this fiscal year, which would figure out to 180,000 people who are were COVID-19 positive. This does not include those who were not caught.
Someone asked me if Mickey Mouse was running the country and I replied, no, Goofy was.
JACK BILOW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: After hearing of the Field of Dreams baseball game earlier this summer, I took out my 30-year-old, unread copy of "Shoeless Joe" by W.P. Kinsella.
I had bought it while working at Taylor's Bookstore in Dallas in the fall of 1990. Before this, my family had gone to see the movie one late afternoon in May 1989 when I was on break from college. We got home, and I told my family I was heading then to SMU to practice my violin till late.
Instead, my violin and I went back into the dark, small-screened theater in Highland Park. I was the only one in the room, a situation repeated for me multiple times over this past year. While reading yesterday, I opened to a page that had a surprise for me, namely the ticket from my second, illicit "Field of Dreams" viewing of that day so long ago. The faded stub reads "$5.50, 9:50 PM, 5/17/89."
Dallas' Taylor's Bookstore, which happened to be the scene of the bookstore heist in the movie "Bottle Rocket," welcomed W.P. Kinsella for an appearance and signing in the time I was working there. He was very cordial in visiting with me and inscribed in my copy, "To Jennifer; Go the Distance; Bill Kinsella."
In a time when furniture stores have no reason to keep bookshelves on their store floors and college students rarely peruse the stacks, I am glad to find as much magic in the book as in the movie. But I have also downloaded the movie and found the opening music still calls up the tears. My teenage crush on Dwyer Brown will probably make a brief appearance at the end of the film, with a bit of red wine in glass and hot flashes now appearing.
It's all beautiful.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
