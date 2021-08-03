TO THE EDITOR: I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons, with or without these, and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea, or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have, again with immediate inspection.
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatvely, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion, and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Crab Island Golf Tournament would like to thank sponsors and volunteers, along with all the participants, for another great tournament.
They were American Legion Post 1619, Jenn Lord, Ellen Murphy, Jeri Bennett, Mary Lou Burdo, Kelly Burdo, Steve Burdo, Vicky Goddeau, The Barracks Golf Course, Delores Vivian and staff, G&G Tire Co., Herman Gehrke Logging, Brown Funeral Home, K. Kipp Heating and Plumbing, Platts Moose Lodge 2390, American Legion Montgomery Post 912, Liberty Abstract Company, Bonnie Stevens, Plattsburgh Police Local 812, VFW Post 125, Harmony Golf Club, Northeast Irrigation and Landscaping, 4th Ward Club, J. Hogan Refrigeration and Mechanical Inc., Randy Rock, John Burke, John Rock, Steve Lefevre, Sherry Facteau, Fuzzy Spellman, Pearl Mabry, Carolanne Rugar, Karen Guynup, "Jughead" and Julie, Betsy and Dave Berglund, "Fuzzy" Bruno, Keith Reyell and Adam Reyell.
Thanks to everyone.
SHERRY FACTEAU
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is a really exciting time to be a woman in the GOP, largely thanks to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has paved the way for women to get involved with politics and run for Congress.
Stefanik launched E-PAC after the midterm elections in 2018 in order to boost Republican women in Congress. Her committee promoted more than two dozen candidates and donated $415,000 to women in the GOP. As the third highest-ranking Republican leader in the House, Stefanik is leading the fight against Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who have done nothing but waste taxpayer money and divide this nation. Stefanik continues to press for needed answers that all taxpayers deserve.
We need leadership like this in New York’s 21st district. Stefanik is a natural leader and has largely contributed to the record number of Republican women running for Congress in 2022. NY-21 is going to come out in droves to vote for Republican stars like Stefanik and save upstate New York from the liberal policies that have destroyed all the gains we made under the Trump administration.
Prices are soaring at the grocery market and gas stations, immigrants are flooding our border illegally, crime is at an all-time high, and our Second Amendment rights are being threatened. I am sick of these policies and I look forward to seeing many more. Republican women in office.
MEG MESSITT
Wilton
