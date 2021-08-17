TO THE EDITOR: I write to highly praise the work of Dr. Stephen G. Hausrath. The doctor was a model other physicians could emulate. He was an Adirondack gem.
Wile under doc's care, I experienced two ailments that were difficult to diagnose. Doc never gave up, utilizing a variety of medicines along with referrals to other experts. He never displayed any impatience with me, the patient, though he must have tired of seeing my face before him.
Doc Hausrath was very accessible to patients. Appointments were scheduled promptly with after-hours consultations available at all times.
Personally, doc was warm and engaging. A visit to him was a pleasant experience and educational.
I will always remember Dr. Stephen G. Hausrath.
JOSEPH G. SWINYER
Plattsburgh
(Note: Dr. Hausrath died Aug.1.)
TO THE EDITOR: The gypsy moth infestation has caused extreme defoliation of hundreds of acres of trees in our region and delayed by several weeks the ability of residents to let their children play outside or work on outside projects or enjoy outdoor leisure activities.
Environmental researchers and conservation agencies should have been aware that this invasion was imminent, yet no early warning was given to the public, which is very disappointing.
News of moths did not come out in newspapers or on television until infestation had reached a critical stage and few effective methods were available to eradicate them. Early information about the moths, their life cycle, caution on possible sensitivities to them, or steps that could be taken to destroy egg masses would have been very helpful.
The DEC stated that no funding was available to assist businesses or homeowners, which is unfortunate, but at least information could have been provided early on about the use of btk, pheromone lures, egg mass removal, etc. That would have helped, to some extent.
Any early information was gained through individual research, and by then it was too late in the moth's life cycle to be of much use. While researching, I also discovered we are living in a gypsy moth quarantine area, now all of New York state, meaning that anyone living here who moves to a non-quarantine area is required by law to inspect all outdoor household items and vehicles and remove gypsy moths in any of their life stages before moving, or face possible penalties.
I don't believe gypsy moths have magically disappeared from our region. Hopefully, having done our own research and lived through worms hanging from webs on trees, large caterpillar excrement falling from trees and turning to slime in the rain, and the green snow of leaves when the wind blows, we will be better prepared to deal with any remaining moths next year.
SHARON WHALEN
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: I am interested in spreading the word about Lolita the Orca to our local residents.
The 51st anniversary of Lolita’s captivity was a week ago. Due to my experience working at Plattsburgh International Airport for the past few months, I noticed an increasing number of locals traveling to Florida, especially the Miami area. Lolita’s aquarium is located in the area and it is important for me to spread awareness to future travelers in hopes to make an impact because tourists are a big encouragement for the Miami Sea Aquarium.
In these scary times, important conservation and welfare issues have been put aside. Lolita has been in a lockdown for 51 years, and the space she is confined to is a lot smaller than our homes relative to our bodies and a lot more isolating than we would ever be during a pandemic lockdown.
I would be honored to have the opportunity to spread awareness about these aquariums and the situation these magnificent creatures live in.
VICTORIA AGUILAR
Plattsburgh
