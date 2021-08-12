TO THE EDITOR: “No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.
I agree that the governor had to be investigated as provided for under the law, but isn't he, like any other citizen, entitled to a trial? If I said that my congresswoman should be arrested because people said she obstructed justice on the floor of the House by not allowing the electoral college, the vote of the people to stand, would you say, "the congresswoman should be arrested."
Perhaps it would be best if Elise Stefanik resigned like she suggested Governor Cuomo do.
MICHELLE ZELKOWITZ
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: Attention to all past members and families of the U.S. Army 309th Ordnance and sister company, the 962nd Ordnance of Plattsburgh.
You are invited to attend the annual reunion and barbecue at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Keeseville VFW Post 1505.
Hot dogs, burgers and a grill will be provided. Bring any special dish you would like to share. Don't forget to bring memorabilia, stories and fond memories.
Since COVID prevented us from getting together last year, we are hoping for a great turnout.
If you have any questions, please call retired Staff Sgt. Danny Barber at (518) 420-3637 days or evenings.
DANNY R. BARBER
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: The Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County Inc. would like to thank the group Model 97 and Nick Dubay for raising donations for the Senior Center at a concert at SIP held in Plattsburgh on July 23.
The group celebrated National Gorgeous Grandma's Day with a free show and all proceeds were donated to the Senior Center in order to increase awareness of the Senior Citizens Council and all our programs.
We commend Model 97, Nick Dubay and SIP for their time and generosity.
MARIA ALEXANDER, Executive Director
ANGELA HAHN, Deputy Director
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Edward Sanderson Parks and Elsie (Bridget Elspeth) Shea were married in their early 20s, circa 1826. From then until today, the line of descendants has been busily keeping that line going.
They were blessed with nine children: Jennie, Nellie, Kittie, Warren, Lena, Allen, Martin, Ethel and Frances. One of their children, Nellie Parks married Antoine duBois Wood.
Many people reading this will remember knowing or hearing the names of their children Adrian “Bill or Red” Wood, Antoine “Busco” Wood, Elsie Lena Wood West or Helen Louise Wood Carpenter. One of Nellie’s sisters, Jennie married Melvin Slawson in October 1905. They had a son, Edward, who in turn had a son, John Edward, who, with his wife, Margaret Grant, brought forth three children, with a son, Andrew being the youngest. And it was this Andrew Slawson and his wife, Patty, who thought it would be a great idea if we could once again reunite.
A Parks family reunion used to be the summer go-to for many of us descendants to gather to get the latest information on our other cousins’ lives and gossip.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, there will be a get together/reunion from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the back room of the Plattsburgh China Jade, near the new WPTZ building/Big Lots Store, in the old Grand Way parking lot .
Any member of this clan or friend of any member is more than welcome to join the group, dutch treat yourself to a great Chinese buffet and bring any pictures, letters or newspaper articles that would fit the festivities.
RSVP to me at (518) 946-7245 or lorabushy@yahoo.com.
LORA WOOD BUSHY
Wilmington
