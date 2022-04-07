TO THE EDITOR: With especially stiff competition this year, winners of the 2022 LWRP (Lunatic Wing of the Republican Party) Awards are: Third Place, our very own Elise Stefanik, who tweeted that “Medicare and Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject socialist healthcare schemes.”
Is Stefanik really a Harvard grad?
Second place goes to Bruce Bostelman, Republican member of the Nebraska legislature. In a televised public debate, Bostleman stated he was shocked to learn children were dressing like cats and dogs at school, with administrators providing litter boxes. Bostelman repeated the thoroughly debunked nonsense that students “meow and they bark and they interact with their teachers in this fashion.”
I know what you’re thinking, “Who could possibly top that for lunacy?”
The envelope, please. This year’s grand prize winner is Robert Regan, candidate for a Michigan legislative seat. At a panel discussion, a member noted it’s time for Republicans to move on, to accept the 2020 presidential election outcome.
Regan replied: “I tell my daughters, ‘Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.’” He recently stated the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “fake war just like the fake pandemic.”
Fortunately, this form of lunacy is not inherited. Regan’s three daughters have urged people not to vote for him. Stephanie Regan wrote on Twitter: “If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god, do not vote for my dad.”
Regan won the March primary.
GEORGE J. BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: We, Eban and Kaitlyn Ploof, would like to extend our deepest gratitude, and thank everyone near and far for the most amazing support we have received during our time of crisis.
Before the fire at our home was extinguished, the outpouring of well wishes and donations was overwhelming. Our girls were set with clothing, our family was fed and housed, and we felt as loved and comfortable as possible given the circumstances.
The following days and weeks only brought more of the same generosity. We couldn’t be more humbled. Without all of your support we would not be in the same position we are today.
It has been a reminder to us that we live in an amazing place and have such incredible people around us. We are beyond grateful for all of you and will forever be thankful for you. We hope that we can pay this kindness forward over the years. Truly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
And a special thank you to the volunteer firefighters that did everything they could to save our home. You all did a truly amazing job.
KAITLYN PLOOF
Onchiota
