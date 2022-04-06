TO THE EDITOR: We have gone from Cape Air to Pen Air to Sky West and now the only airline interested in bidding the essential air contract is Cape Air, which utilizes unpressurized (Cessna 402) aircraft, in many cases unable to climb above the weather for a smoother ride, also many times remaining in icing conditions, which can also be a safety factor.
Contrary to a recent article quoting the portrayal of a rosy picture by the airport director, Chris Kreig, there are thousands of square feet of building space unutilized or underutilized. Has anyone ever questioned why?
Sure, the management and county leaders can blame COVID, but that is hogwash. Ever wonder why the airlift of rail cars to Malaysia only occurred once?
Residents need to question the root cause for the lack of business at our former air base. In my opinion, the toxicity and interference created by management plays a major part in the airport being unsuccessful.
Our legislative airport committee chairman, Mr. Hall, and chairman of the legislature, Mr. Henry, both admitted their lack of aviation knowledge. They and other legislators rely solely on the airport manager's narrative to make aviation-related decisions.
Shame on our legislators for allowing issues to continue even when problems were brought to their attention. They turned a blind eye.
RUSS LAWLISS
Eagle Aviation Services LLC
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As the weather starts to get warmer and we begin to prepare for our spring and summer programs, we would like to acknowledge and thank our winter program volunteers.
This year we had nine youth basketball teams participate in the county program and two instructional teams. All of our teams were made possible by our volunteer coaches, who thoughtfully gave up their time from January through March. On behalf of the Parks and Recreation Department and parents and children who participated in this program, a huge thank you goes out to the coaches: Eric Boyle, Mychelle Favreau , Kerry Forgette, Christian Hill, Dan Mannix, Jordanne Manney, Ricky McCann, Danielle Moschelle, and Mikayla St. Louis
Also, thank you to the Clinton County Youth Bureau for running an efficient league. In addition, thank you to all the officials in the league, especially those who were officials in Cumberland Head and East Morrisonville. Justin Bedard, Joshua Burgin, Wyatt LaBorde, and Brady Mannix were officials for all our home games. You did an excellent job this year and I hope that you will continue in the future.
It never ceases to amaze me to see how everyone in our area steps up and offers their time and assistance to youth recreation programs. We could not run our programs without their expertise, so again, we thank all of you.
ERIN PANGBORN
Youth Services and Recreation Director
Town of Plattsburgh
