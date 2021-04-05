TO THE EDITOR: I want to express my utter disappointment in our local “representative” government in Plattsburgh.
You do not represent me.
You do not represent the interests of the 70 plus local businesses that signed a petition against development of the Durkee Street City Public Parking Lot.
You do not represent the apartment dwellers who will have nowhere to park during snowstorms and now must pay to park outside their own apartment.
You do not represent the interests of people who work hard and own automobiles, which simply means you just don’t want them to live here anymore.
You do not represent tourism, and those who participate in Battle of Plattsburgh or Fourth of July events in our downtown that need parking.
You do not represent the shoppers and eatery patrons, because no one will hunt for or pay for parking when it’s free uptown.
You do not represent the interests of local retired homeowners like myself who will be forced to pay more taxes. You do not represent the interests of countless local citizens that attended hearings and meetings and all spoke against this project, to which you all nodded your heads and then said thank you and ignored every single point of the opposition in your decisions.
Instead, you abused your power and position and responsibility and hid behind the letter of your laws, codes and rules, altered them to suit your own purposes, and ignored the very intent of the law.
You do not give a hoot about the people who are paying your wages, that paid for that coffee you’re drinking. You should be ashamed.
KATHY BAUMGARTEN
Plattsburgh
