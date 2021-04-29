TO THE EDITOR: For any child of the '60s who's also a film nerd, like myself, the Motion Picture Association of America’s rating system's infancy remains an endless source of head-scratching befuddlement.
Née 1968, the MPAA ratings scale, then consisting of G (general audiences), M (mature, soon replaced by “GP” and then “PG”), R (no one under 17 admitted without parent or adult guardian), and X (no one under 17 admitted regardless), was a hodgepodge of double standards and mixed signals.
For instance, the gory horror film “Dracula Has Risen from the Grave” got away with a G rating because conventional wisdom deemed any monster movie to be kids’ stuff and Dracula fit that profile, finer details be damned. Moreover, the critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning “Midnight Cowboy” was slapped with an X rating for relatively tame content that could barely justify anything beyond a PG-13 today.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at the Holiday Inn Express, 8 Everleth Drive, I'll host a screening of one such X-rated relic, 1969’s “Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?” It’s the late actor-singer-composer Anthony Newley’s boisterously surreal sendup of Fellini’s “8 1/2” and the psychedelic late-1960s in a lavishly Technicolored musical phantasmagoria that defies description, replete with a gallery of cameo appearances (e.g., Milton Berle, George Jessel). Anyway, it certainly didn’t warrant an X rating; come see for yourself.
Free admission, donations welcome. The usual COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Please register interest in attending by emailing: serious_61@yahoo.com or by texting (518) 802-1220.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The recent Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary, "My Octopus Teacher" The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal, an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our pets: dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
PRAKE POUNDSTONE
Plattsburgh
