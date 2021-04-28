TO THE EDITOR: We often hear about the police interactions with the mentally ill at a crisis point. The stories are tragic for all involved.
The incidents may result in injury or death to the patient, or arrest of a very sick individual because no other option is available. If the police succeed in successfully bringing the patient to the hospital they are discharged instead of admitted.
I want to be clear, these are cases that make the news, but are not the “norm” of mental illness. Barriers to appropriate services are the primary cause of these episodes, as well as contributing to the increased homeless population, the increased numbers of overdoses, both intentional and accidental, and an overall lack of productivity and happiness.
I am not talking about people suffering because they refuse treatment. These cases are actually fewer than you would expect. I am talking about willing patients being denied treatment. These desperate people are refused admission to a psychiatric bed, a hospital bed, or supportive housing. Only 10 percent of people suffering from addiction are able to find treatment services and the services available are often woefully inadequate.
A willing patient who shows up at an emergency room or is brought there by EMS, police, or worried family must admit to being a danger to themselves or others to receive admission. If a patient argues that they need help and do not wish to leave, security often escorts them to the exit, where absolutely nothing has been helped and now they are even more hopeless than before.
We need the medical health professions to change in how they respond to the mentally ill in their care. Every interaction with a person in crisis is an opportunity. The revolving door often is because the door is never held long enough to step aside.
SUE MARTIN
Wilmington
TO THE EDITOR: Remembering Sister Theresa: In a recent edition of the Press-Republican there was a story about Sister Theresa Martel and her establishing the OLVA Secretarial School.
I remember Sister Theresa well, as I was a secondary school business educator who sent many students to Sister Theresa’s school.
She was a perfectionist who took her students from manual business operations to state of the art business technology.
She demanded excellence from her students who were always prepared to enter the business world.
I enjoyed traveling to many statewide teacher conferences with Sister Theresa, where we would compare notes regarding our teaching techniques.
I was honored to know and work with such a consummate professional.
JOHN ZURLO
Clinton County Clerk
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Sad to hear of the passing of one of those Few Good Men from Willsboro, Kent Cauley.
Some are born and raised here, and some choose to be here. This man arrived circa 1972 by choice. He hailed from Carthage, fresh from his GI Bill stint after the Marine Corps, and was tapped by then Principal Barnes, who was being overwhelmed at Willsboro Central trying to fill Ralph Marcotte’s shoes, to be vice principal.
The void left by Ralph was huge, and timing was critical, the Baby Boom was peaking and drugs had worked their way into the North Country. After one year of training wheels, Kent F. Cauley was left holding the bag, so-to-speak, as Mr. Barnes resigned and left the strapping, grimacing Marine in charge.
Mr. Cauley stayed at WCS as principal for one of the longest tenures, if not the longest tenure in WCS history. Furthermore, in leading the school from the early '70s to the early '90s, he manned the helm during the time when the old school had the most kids ever packed into its environs, main building, old bank building and bus garage, 651 (1975 -76); and he oversaw the graduation of the largest class ever, 68 seniors in 1980.
His tenure saw WCS excel academically, interscholastically, musically, and socially, as our legendary senior class trips moved offshore with the Class of ’74 to the Bahamas. They were golden years for both the school and the town.
However, as Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “familiarity breeds contempt,” and eventually Mr. Cauley’s career at WCS ended. However, Willsboro was his home. He and his beautiful wife, Linda, raised their two boys here, and amongst other achievements built a successful sugarbush, a cadre of lifelong friends, and an indelible stamp on thousands of children who are better people for it.
SUE THOMPSON and DOUG FERRIS
Willsboro
