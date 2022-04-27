TO THE EDITOR: Our nature is in our park. This year's "I Love My Park Day" is Saturday, May 7.
One of New York's finest parks is the North Country's Point au Roche State Park. This 850-acre Park includes hiking and biking trails through forests and rocky peninsulas, plus a sandy beach on Lake Champlain.
One of the purposes of Point au Roche State Park is the conservation and restoration of wildlife habitats. Inconsistent with this goal is the 45-acre cornfield within the park's boundaries. Intensive agriculture is an inconsistent land use for a New York state park. I'm sure most visitors to Point au Roche State Park are unaware of the park's cornfield.
I wrote a letter to the regional director on Feb. 1, proposing that the cornfield lease not be extended beyond 2024 and that the land be converted to grassland habitat for the nine species of grassland birds listed as "Species of Greatest Conservation Need."
The letter included over 30 signatures of support. As of this date, there has been no reply. If you would like to Love Your Park and enhance wildlife habitats at Point au Roche State Park, please email the following political leaders:
Senator Dan Stec: stec@nysenate.gov. Assemblyman Billy Jones: jonesb@nyassembly.gov.
Request their support to stop the lease and convert the cornfield at Point au Roche State Park to a grassland for grassland birds.
KEN ADAMS
SUNY Plattsburgh, Professor of Ecology, Emeritus
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Recently my wife and I had the good fortune to spend some time in Florida. As we have in the past, we drove down.
What surprised us were the number of derogatory stickers, signs, banners and flags targeting our current president. As many know I am not a supporter of former President Trump and truly believe he is a detriment to democracy as we know it. However, I would never place a sticker, sign, banner or flag on my vehicle, property or boat that says F$@k Donald Trump.
It befuddles me that it is acceptable to do so. We passed a Camper’s World business in Virginia that had a huge flag that professed to all that drove by "F$*k Joe Biden." While boating one day in Florida a good sized dual motored center console buzzed by us loaded with children and adults flying two large flags once again one saying "F$*k Joe Biden" and the other Trump 2024.
I looked at my 2½ year old grandson and tried to imagine how I would explain the need to display such profane sentiments about the president of the United States. I just couldn’t fathom any plausible argument that justifies that display. Never mind the fact that he would be admonished if he should use such profanity.
I just thanked my lucky stars that he can’t yet read. I get that we are politically divided in the country currently I don’t remember a time when it was cool, funny, acceptable or encouraged to display such disrespect. It is our right as Americans to support any candidate from any political persuasion and our vote is ours to cast as we see fit.
That should never change, but we should all know when a line is being crossed and maybe just not cross it.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
