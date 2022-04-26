TO THE EDITOR: It’s no secret that right now, Plattsburgh families are grappling with rising gas prices. But did you know oil companies are cashing in on record profits?
Big Oil made over $205 billion in profits last year and is raking in billions more because of the war in Ukraine, a crisis they helped create by partnering with Putin for decades. Why should they get to reap enormous profits while the rest of us pay the cost?
High prices have a particularly hard impact on low-income families who’re already struggling to make ends meet, and many of them are shouldering heavy burdens of pollution from these companies, too.
Thankfully, leaders in Congress are standing up for working families by supporting legislation that’ll make Big Oil pay a tax on their windfall wartime profits and provide a check to American taxpayers to help offset high gas prices. It is my hope that our county's leaders, Representative Stefanik and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, will support this necessary and fair legislation.
The proposed windfall tax legislation would tax Big Oil’s record profits and it’s estimated that it could raise nearly $40 billion a year. That revenue would then go directly to consumers, just like the COVID stimulus checks did, to provide some immediate relief from rising gas prices.
It’s basic fairness: require the fossil fuel companies who are exploiting the crisis in Ukraine to help families who are paying the price for a global crisis they didn’t create. Congress must hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for their profiteering and pass a windfall profits tax on Big Oil to offset the economic hardship caused by high gas prices.
CASSIDY DEPAOLA
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I recently completed a 12 week, 36 session cardio-rehabilitation stint at our CVPH facility.
I want to personally thank Shirley, Pamela, and Ann who helped myself and my fellow heart patients in our drive to improve our well being. The one-hour events were as much about improving our physical health as well as helping to ease our mind; stressing the benefits of excerise, good diet habits, and generally keeping a positive attitude.
My fellow attendees had their own story but the same goal, getting healthier and stronger.
This goal was made much easier and enjoyable by the loving assistance from these three angels.
BOB MEIER
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: The Climate Plan article published on April 16 should raise concerns from all of us that reside outside of the metropolitan areas.
A reading indicates the plan which will be a law may be unrealistic and an extremely costly overreach to us all. A goal of 100% zero emissions by 2040.
Further details of the law include transitioning from fossil fuels for heating all of our homes, businesses, schools, farm machinery and personal use items such as motors and lawn care items. Phase-in starts in late 2020s.
The Clinton County Legislature has backed the Champlain Hudson Power Express for the Quebec to NYC area hydro power electric transmission line. This opens a superhighway of electricity transfer to the influential democrat voting majority of the greater NYC areas.
Although this may provide us short term jobs it will hasten the inconvenience we will face as our area is highly dependent on reasonable cost gasoline, fuel oils, and natural gas.
This unreasonable plan will be New York only, drive up the cost of fuels and drive outsiders such as bass tournaments, boaters, skiers, hikers and tourists out from visiting.
The costs will make many existing vehicles and tools cost-prohibitive to operate causing a financial burden and requiring more energy to produce replacements, if even affordable.
The costs of going green, considering battery life of electric products, the replacement costs, and safe disposal of the residual chemicals, must be known. Consider the adverse human cost to Third World countries that will corruptly mine the elements required for such overzealous electric applications in the New York plan. Perhaps the U.S. will have to strip-mine areas that contain the rare earth elements.
The opportunity is now for everyone to give their position to climate.ny.gov or email direct to scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov.
KATHY GIROUX
Plattsburgh
