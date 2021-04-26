TO THE EDITOR: On Feb. 3, I suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow. Champlain-Mooers EMS responded to our 911 call quickly and I was soon on the way to the hospital.
My condition deteriorated rapidly en route, and the EMTs’ skill, we believe, kept me alive until the cardiac response team at CVPH took over.
Those experts quickly performed a catherization, opening up a blocked artery with two stents. That night, after a return of chest pain, my damaged heart was equipped with a balloon pump to help it do its job for the next five days in the hospital.
My wife, Suzanne (Shan), and I, along with our whole family, are eternally grateful to the EMTs; to Clinton County Emergency Services 911; to the stellar cardiology team and the staff serving R401 and ICU8; and housekeeping and maintenance employees at the hospital. Friendly smiles helped when I could have no visitors due to Covid restrictions.
The support and prayers from friends and neighbors have been invaluable, as well.
Now, I am well on the road to recovery, and we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.
BRYAN MOORE
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: Earth Day 2021’s theme was Restore Our Earth, focusing on ways to prevent and reverse the impacts of climate change. Incorporating more products and materials made from renewable, plant-based inputs into our lives can help address our environmental challenges head on.
Using more plant-based products, including everything from household cleaners, packaging, textiles, building materials and more, can decrease our reliance on fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and cut down on landfill waste. As the sustainable inputs used to create these products grow, they remove carbon dioxide pollution from the atmosphere. And many of these products are compostable, helping provide much-needed organic matter and nutrients to our depleted soil resources.
The Plant Based Products Council is dedicated to promoting the adoption of more renewable products and materials. This Earth Day let’s commit to using more renewable resources to create the products we use every day as an important step towards restoring our earth.
JESSICA BOWMAN
Executive Director, Plant Based Products Council
Washington, D.C.
TO THE EDITOR: Regarding the editorial by Kathryn Jean Lopez in the April 21 Press-Republican, it is important to emphasize that the vast majority of people entering Planned Parenthood centers are seeking birth control and other primary healthcare. Very few are seeking abortions.
Burly men should not be necessary in front of any health center anywhere in this country to ensure that patients can enter safely, without fear and intimidation to receive the care they desire. And it’s the height of insolence for so-called “counselors” to assume that the women and men wishing to enter the health centers don’t understand why they’re there, or don’t’ have sufficient knowledge or intelligence to know what is best for them, their families and other loved ones.
It is because of what many women must endure to obtain safe, legal abortions that the FDA’s decision to approve medication abortion through the mail, following exacting health and safety protocols, is so important.
In-clinic abortion access has steadily declined in this country in recent years and is at serious risk of becoming unobtainable once again due to the efforts of the religious right. If that happens, injury and death will certainly follow for those women who do not share Ms. Lopez’ or other negative religious views regarding abortion.
KATHIE WUNDERLICH
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: With all the turmoil of the pandemic and the rioting across the country, it is such a relief to be represented by a congresswoman who is dedicated to serving her district rather than an agenda.
Throughout her time as congresswoman, Elise Stefanik has shown time and again that she truly cares about her constituents. She recently expressed concern over the safety of our northern border to President Biden after it was said that Border Patrol agents are overworked and understaffed. With much of this administration’s attention focused on our southern border, it seems Biden has forgotten about the North Country.
While it seems that the most dangerous threat to our nation may be COVID-19, we would be remiss if we did not directly address this danger to our national security. Although our northern border may not always be the center of the media’s attention, a strong northern border means a safer NY-21 and a safer country.
In the midst of such tumultuous times, I am proud to have a congresswoman who takes our safety seriously.
DONALD LAVARGE
Gansevoort
TO THE EDITOR: I am fortunate, in later life, to reside at the Vilas home. While the facility is elegant and well-maintained, the real beauty rests with the highly caring staff. As one senior staff member told me, "We are all family here." So true.
Special thanks must go to Administrator McCullourgh and Nurse Bobbi for their total interest in each resident. Nothing is done part-way. Steps are taken to meet the physical and emotional needs of residents. Action is taken promptly. Concerns do not ride.
I am proud to have Vilas as my home.
JOSEPH SWINYER
Plattsburgh
