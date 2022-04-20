TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank the City of Plattsburgh fire and police departments and the American Red Cross for their outstanding work fighting the recent fire on Miller Street.
The professionals we have working for us did a remarkable job to prevent a more catastrophic chain of events including more buildings catching fire which may have led to loss of lives. This fire illustrated the importance of fire department response time and let me tell you, our fire department is fast.
The fire started at the building north of ours. High winds blew the flames into our building and ignited it. Unbelievable how fast this happened. Watching our men and women in action was impressive and showcased teamwork and expertise.
Our police did a great job of working with the fire departemnt to ensure all residents and pets were accounted for and safe. Needless to say, our residents were traumatized but the compassion I witnessed by our police with each of them was second to none.
The Red Cross arrived and worked with police officers to arrange for emergency housing, food, and clothing. Taxpayers sometimes grumble about the cost of emergency services, but when they are needed, you are so thankful they are there to come to the rescue.
NEIL AND CONNIE FESETTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I was disappointed with the message in a recent letter from Bill Owens, attorney and former congressman, that promotes the current slogan to govern from the middle between two troublesome fringe groups. Without specifying who or what each group is about probably adds to the conflicts that exist between them.
All members of the governing body have unique experiences and genetics. They each develop over time a personal set of attitudes, beliefs, values, and personal orientations that shape their responses to the problems they face, whether from the so-called left, the middle, or the right.
These unique dimensions include flexibility or rigidity in the application of their values, beliefs that may or may not be supported by evidence, attitudes and orientations that reflect negative or positive orientations with life, living essentially in the past or in a fanaticized future as opposed to living essentially in the present. Applying these dimensions produces useful descriptions of each group.
Extremists on the right are frequently inflexible or rigid in the application of their values. Their beliefs are often void of supporting evidence and their orientations reflect an aggressive defense of their positions based mainly on the past or the fanaticized future.
Moving to the middle suggests individuals must compromise their principles to achieve governing between extremes. This likely leaves them undecided about what they believe, contributing to current inaction, frustrations, and maintenance of the status quo.
Those on the left purport to be flexible in the application of their values based on what’s perceived as needing change. They try to provide evidence in support of their positions and are frustrated when those positions are misunderstood or distorted.
A stereotypical slogan like governing from the middle is not helpful in understanding or in solving problems with current political decision makers.
ROBERT L. ARNOLD
Willsboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.