TO THE EDITOR: April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “sexual violence as any sexual act committed against someone without that person's freely given consent.”
Perpetrators use force to violate the victim physically, spiritually and mentally. No one is immune, sexual assault is blind to gender, sexual identity or age. It occurs across all income, racial and ethnic groups and in rural, suburban and urban communities. Sexual assault happens here in the North Country.
According to the CDC, sexual violence is common, under-reported and the perpetrator typically known by the victim.
• More than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes. Nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 38 men have experienced completed or attempted rape.
• Sexual violence can occur in-person, online, or through technology, such as posting or sharing sexual pictures of someone without their consent, or non-consensual sexting.
In Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties critical, confidential services are available to victims of sexual assault. Caring, experienced professionals at Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY, the trusted leader in sexual and reproductive health, provide these services free of charge.
Sexual assault services include:
• 24-hour confidential hotline, 1-877-212-2323
• Free confidential counseling
• Support at the hospital, police station, courthouse
• Office of Victim Services Claim Assistance
• Information and referral
In addition, Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY’s educators, provide age appropriate, evidence-based Sexual Assault Prevention Education to students in K-12 and in the community. Educational offerings can be tailored to community needs. An impactful curriculum is also offered at the college level.
For more information call (518) 561-0605, ext. 125 and visit PPNCNY’s Facebook page to learn more.
MARGOT GOLD
Saranac Lake
