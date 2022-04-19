TO THE EDITOR: I don’t know about the rest of you by the idea of a state government proclaiming “Confederate Heritage Month” is beyond my comprehension.
Imagine celebrating the behavior of traitors that killed brave Americans who fought to abolish the enslavement of people and keep our country together.
Yet this is what the governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, thinks is OK. I would rather Mr. Reeves celebrated those brave Americans who traveled thousands of miles to save our country, the Union soldiers.
Yet, a political hack from Mississippi can think it is allright to proclaim a celebration of political thought that tried to bring our great nation down while trying to preserve a system of racial enslavement.
Remember our former president thought it was OK to support a group of people that wanted to keep a statue in place in Virginia of a slave owner who led these traitors, Robert E. Lee.
In my opinion, there is nothing to celebrate about Confederate heritage and I am sure that Union soldiers that fought in the war would agree. Yet we have politicians that believe it OK to praise and support these treasonous ideals of the 1860s.
Next, we could have a celebration of the "brave" Japanese fliers that attacked Pearl Harbor, or the rioters of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that attempted to pervert our election.
Of course, these are ludicrous ideas, but so is Confederate Heritage Month. When is it enough of this nonsense?
When do we say to our Republican political leaders, you need to step up and speak out against this behavior of political hacks like Reeves and our former president, that we need not to celebrate Confederate ideals but rather condemn them.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: On April 2 at 9:40 p.m. my dad let our dog, Johnny, out to the bathroom. A few minutes later my dad went to check on Johnny. When he didn't come to him, my dad went out and noticed something in the road.
He was walking over to that area, but he fell over the fence and it took him a bit to get up. Johnny was hit by a dark truck and then dragged 25 feet. My dad was almost to where the truck was that hit Johnny; the driver picked him up and took off.
Why did the driver do that? It happens that a dog gets hit, but I find it cruel that the driver took Johnny. The driver could had left him by the road and we would have buried him. My dad has been upset as Johnny always stayed with my dad no matter where he was. When my dad would go get the mail, Johnny would sit in a chair and watch through the window until my dad came back into the house.
He slept next to my dad's bed. He was so loveable. We keep thinking of where Johnny is. We searched a lot of the area and others have, too.
It's been two weeks since this incident. We still cry not knowing what happened and wonder where he is. Hoping that he wasn't thrown in the trash. I called different veterinarians and they haven't heard anything. Please, if anyone knows anything, could they call me (518-726-0149)?
JEAN DUMAS
Plattsburgh
