TO THE EDITOR: The Cumberland Bay Barbershop Chorus is back in business. After more than a year of using Zoom for rehearsals due to COVID, we are preparing for in person rehearsals.
Beginning on Tuesday April 27, we will be restarting rehearsals at the North Country Alliance Church on New York Avenue. Rehearsals and practice will start at 7 p.m. . Each session will be in compliance with COVID restrictions including masks, safe distance apart and taking temperatures. Many, if not most, of our members have had their vaccinations.
Our rehearsals are not just open to members only. We encourage and invite members of the public to join us at our practice. Men and women can become a part of our chorus, so we encourage all of you to come join us as we get back to the hobby that we all love. If you like singing, if you sing in the shower or if you would just like to hear people sing, then give us a try. You don't have to be able to read music, just enjoy it.
So this is an open invitation to the community, as we of the Cumberland Bay Chorus try to get back to some degree of normalcy. We love what we do. Come join us for what will be a very interesting experience for those who do like to sing and enjoy harmony.
Remember, that's Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the North Country Alliance Church. As our motto goes, let's keep the whole world singing.
CHRIS KELLY
Cumberland Bay Barbershop Chorus
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: The greatest threat to the USA is the Chinese Communist Party.
They use a simple playbook over 2000 years old, "The Art of War" by General Sun Tzu. This short, simple book is the literal war bible. It explains how to take “All-Under-Heaven” intact. For 20 centuries, technology has changed, but people haven’t. Simple principles of warfare and human behavior from 2,000 years ago still work today.
The CCP doesn’t want to fight, they just want land. They want everyone to be part of their empire. All-Under-Heaven used to be the greater part of Asia, but now it includes Hong Kong (yes, a 100-year lease expired), Taiwan (CCP’s always claimed it), and the South China Sea. The CCP relies heavily on spies to know their enemy.
The book describes five types of spies. It targets disgruntled employees, people who’ve been passed over for promotions, people who feel cheated, robbed, or unappreciated, to develop relationships and, as the book says, handsomely reward them. It says to treat spies liberally and lavishly.
The CCP desires to know everything about their enemy. The book prescribes gathering information, performing calculations, evaluating scenarios, developing alliances with surrounding countries, and then launching the plan. They surround, isolate, and then give the option to submit or be destroyed. The ultimate victory is to take all-under-heaven without fighting. If they have successfully infiltrated your ranks, know you as well as you know yourself, and formed strategic alliances around you, you are already lost.
Would the USA unanimously submit or fight? You can witness the current transition of democratic government to a Chinese-type Communist government, i.e., no freedom of speech, no due process when arrested, no freedom of religion, e.g., the Uighurs, Tibet, today in Hong Kong, Taiwan, yes, it's coming, and Myanmar.
Please, watch and learn.
DOUGLAS FERRIS
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: I watched a child of about age 7 go past, the lone rider on a school bus with covered face pressed to window.
At high schools, teens run outdoor meets in masks. As a 1980s teen who had seen and cherished "Chariots of Fire," I ran on the track during study hall when I could. My breathing was quite heavy, I couldn't have done it masked. This summer, make yourself watch workers in parking lots gathering carts. Their labored breathing behind cloth of whatever type just doesn't seem right.
Parklet patio dining? Sitting, we talk free in fresh air while servers carry things out to us on heavy trays. Unlike us, they have on masks. It's outside; acknowledge the ventilation. Call off the dogs. Allow for some mixed hues in your thought. Primary colors have their place, just not in every situation.
At the heart of it, none of us is blameless. Our take on things may not be the high road we think it is, including mine. Regardless, I will always be sensitive to neighbors who make ghosts with ghost guns. I will always feel the reverberations of children facing virus variants, not having been allowed to fight the heirloom itself. Children were whisked away in horse and carriage by Sir Robert Helpmann (in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang").
Meanwhile, on Earth Day ask yourself how often we balance the value of a person with that of an entire other species. What are we trying to squeeze out of a single human life? Let the Child Catcher of my top childhood fear take me; I really am not that worthy.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
