TO THE EDITOR: I applaud the recent legalization of recreational cannabis by New York state. Nobody should be locked in a cage because of a plant.
However, the new law is far from perfect. There is a waiting period of 18 to 24 months while the state sets up the bureaucracy that will accompany the legalization. This delay is unreasonable; businesses should be able to sell recreational cannabis in all its forms immediately and without licensure.
The state is also imposing heavy taxes on cannabis sales, which will drive people to continue obtaining cannabis from the black market. Cannabis should be regulated like onions, no bureaucracy, no waiting period, no high taxes, just let the free market work.
Furthermore, individuals are limited to three mature and three immature plants. This is illogical. It’s just a plant; people should be allowed to have as many plants as they want. Their home, their body, their choice.
I urge lawmakers to amend the law to erase the heavy taxes and regulations and let recreational cannabis sales commence immediately.
ZACHARY REMIAN
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.