TO THE EDITOR: This paper's April 13 page A5 has an enlarged font “Your Voices In Government” as compared to previous editions.
Permit me to suggest making the font as previous and in the new space include the email addresses of the state legislators that represent the Capitol District, the five boroughs of NYC and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. This way when the North Country readers are exposed to the numerous laws proposed they can contact these public representatives and voice their position of how it will affect the upstate culture, values, and viability.
By watching Mountain Lake Journal on April 9, it is clear to me that our legislative representatives Stec and Jones are doing an outstanding job attempting to hold the line for the good of our region. But the reality is that they are a minority in this state’s current political culture and direction. By contacting the downstate rep. directly and cc’ing a copy to our reps, our individual voices and votes should be considered as we continue on this slippery slope. Perhaps at the end of any article published the email contact info of the legislator proposing legislative action could also be included.
Also, consider that by reducing the numerous opinion writings of Mr. Alan Chartock, certainly much more useful space for relevant letters to the editor could be published. Sir, it is your newspaper but our culture, values and viability that are is at stake.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Wage theft is on the rise in the construction industry, and corrupt contractors are able to exploit loopholes in the law to keep from getting caught.
Hardworking men and women are being cheated out of wages they have earned. That’s bad for their families, it’s bad for our economy, and it’s bad for honest contractors.
I am calling on our state legislators to help crack down on wage theft by passing legislation that will protect workers and ensure the integrity of the construction industry here in the North Country.
MATTHEW OSBORN
Malone
TO THE EDITOR: The Age of Enlightenment, also known as the Age of Reason or simply the Enlightenment, was an intellectual and philosophical movement that dominated the world of ideas in Europe during the 17th- and 18th-centuries.
The Enlightenment included a range of ideas centered on the pursuit of happiness, sovereignty of reason and the evidence of the senses as the primary sources of knowledge and advanced ideals such as liberty, progress, toleration, fraternity, constitutional government and separation of church and state.
Over 200 years ago. Elise, I ask you to go on any other network other than Fox. I doubt you will, because all your ilk are pansies of the truth.
JOHN ULIVA
Plattsburgh
