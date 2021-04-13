TO THE EDITOR: Immigration out of control.
No testing consistently done for COVID-19, insufficient housing due to unreasonable number people flooding and crossing the border. This has put increased burden and expense on the American citizens with increased likelihood of spreading disease due to crowded conditions with limited staff in border control,
Immigration is good if done properly for everyone. It needs to be vetted, done legally, safely, properly and in the right orderly manner.
As a citizen and bystander, our government and lawmakers are overwhelmed and are not doing a good job. By lack of actions. and the state of mass confusion seen at the border, as viewed and released by the press to the public.
Where are our leaders and problem solvers? Voters be watchful. Take note of our elected officials.
HELEN UNDERWOOD
West Chazy
