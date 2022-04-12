TO THE EDITOR: The April 6 “GreenUp” article begs the question: Why for just one day?
Certainly, all responsible residents and visitors to the outside world around us should hold our environment in the highest regards. An optimistic and idealist viewpoint when one looks at all the trash along the north end of Lyons Road for just one example.
A recent first time walk along the Saranac River Trail, starting at the south end of Durkee Street should raise concerns. The initial start, along the Saranac River gives one the impression of being in an unkempt industrial site, or walking through a Ukraine devastated cityscape, or needing a Superfund award to remedy.
Many barriers to minimize soil erosion into the river are apparently out of position and ineffective. The entire riverside is strewn with litter and debris, to include the SUNY section, pride of our educating youth. With knowledge of issues such as microplastics and concerns to drastically correct adverse climate change, this “GreenUp” effort should be a year-round endeavor and more than one-day political eyewash.
My charge is Valcour Island, where during the summer walks yield a good two trash bags full of litter or whatever other debris can be brought out from the highwater mark. Endless. Perhaps this summer there can be genuine community support to do a major volunteer cleanup of this island's waters, shoreline, and trails.
Next, perhaps could be Crab Island, where instead of a trash bag one needs a dumpster due to the many years of highwater floods.
GEOFFREY B. BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: So here is my moral dilemma: I want to be known as a peacemaker, but I admire Churchhill’s absolute certainty that England needed to stop Hilter.
I have checked out the following websites: Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, ethics.org and Kohlberg’s stages of moral development, which also suggests that moral logic is primarily focused on seeking and maintaining justice.
I claim to be a follower of the One who allowed Himself to be crucified instead of calling on legions of defending angels. Should we become our better angels and start protecting innocent lives? Can it be morally correct to say we are doing everything possible in supplying weapons and creating sanctions when we are daily watching the slaughtering of civilians? There now is speculation that this senseless war could reach a stalemate and be protracted for months.
For the sake of Russia itself, this debasement of humanity should not be allowed to continue. I suggest that the EU say “enough is enough“ and request NATO to become actively involved.
I would welcome other readers’ opinions.
BOBBI PEREZ
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: We wait, in hope, for people to open their minds and hearts to truly accept the gravity of the situation; …while scientists take to the streets to protest inaction on the part of politicians and are arrested, (and the media doesn’t cover it); …while the young people march and yell and strike and plead with us again and again to protect their future; …while UN Secretary General Guterres accuses the high levels of governments permitting, and the corporations investing in, increased production of fossil fuels, of “moral and economic madness”; …and while politicians slather themselves in party politics – colored both red and blue – refusing to take the most important action of their entire careers, that could save millions and millions of human lives and crucial parts of the planet upon which all life depends.
We wait.
But facing and doing something about the climate crisis cannot wait until we figure out how to deal with Jan. 6, COVID, abortion, inflation, voting rights or Putin. It cannot even wait until we figure how to “bridge our differences.”
“Houston, we have a problem.”
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
