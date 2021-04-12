TO THE EDITOR: On March 16, the Press-Republican published my letter describing some slippage for getting senior Plattsburgh residents vaccinated for COVID-19 protection.
I wrote about the difficulty my spouse had in getting vaccinated while she was a COVID-19 patient at CVPH. I am pleased to write that thanks to the excellent care she received at CVPH, my spouse recovered, was found to be nondetect/negative for COVID-19 and was discharged to Meadowbrook Healthcare for rehabilitation.
Her appointment at Kinney Drug for her second Moderna vaccination was rescheduled for March 17 and Meadowbrook transported her for the shot. This was 15 days later than her originally scheduled appointment; however it will still be an effective protection.
The outcome in this case was superb and my spouse will likely be home in a fortnight. Nonetheless, I continue to believe that hospitals should have COVID-19 vaccinations available for patients who need this protection.
JAMES C. DAWSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Often we hear politicians or media talking heads implying we are on the verge of World War III.
I submit World War III is already here, except unlike past wars which pitted nations against nations, our enemy is a virus. Nonetheless, similarly to past world wars, this event will leave countries economically and socially in shambles, and many people dead. Economies will be devastated and some sovereign nations on the verge of collapse. This seminal event has been referred to as a Big Reset.
A Big Reset also occurred after World War II, when the USA led the recovery of war-torn Europe with the introduction of the Marshall Plan. Through the efforts of a U.S.-led coalition, post-World War II economic development in Europe became unquestionably one of the most astonishing achievements in modern history. Europe, Germany, and, even Japan, would not be the powerhouses they had become, before the pandemic, if not for the helping hand of the USA.
With the virus, many countries do not, and will not, have access to vaccines as rapidly as we fortunately are able to. The vaccine deliveries and the re-opening of their economies may take years instead of months.
We need, and the world needs, our leadership to look ahead and assist the less fortunate with the battle against the virus and help their economies return to normalcy or greater. What the world needs today is another General George C. Marshall. If we, the USA, don’t do it, somebody else will.
DOUGLAS FERRIS
Willsboro
