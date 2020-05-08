Friendships are strong
TO THE EDITOR: Graduation: as we go on this journey towards the rest of our days.
I used to be certain high school was just one big game.
I now think I was wrong, maybe high school isn’t lame.
Thinking about the good times stored in the memory hall of fame.
Unfortunately, high school will soon be in the past.
I hope the friendships that we made will be built to last.
Everybody said that high school would fly by.
None of us believed them; it was the worst hours of our lives.
From spirit week to pep rally to dressing up for prom these are things we won’t forget; I hope that I’m not wrong.
From playing winter tourneys to dancing in a square, I hope that we remember all the good times that we shared.
Now graduation is upon us, but it’s a happy kind of sad,
seeing all our friends go on to college and life experiences to be had.
Now some friendships will fade no matter how hard we try, but for most of our true friends' graduations, not good bye.
Before you know it, reunions come and memories are shared; those are the times you find the ones that truly care.
So go on seniors, persevere; graduation's nearly here,
I know the end is scary, but you have no need to fear.
BRODI STANSBURY
Class of 2020
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: This website might be of interest to those located in the North Country; it was created by a David Bowman, who graduated from Peru Central High School in 2009, SUNY Plattsburgh in 2015, Georgetown University 2017, and currently attending St. George University for a Doctor of Medicine.
He lives in Plattsburgh, he was feeling a little guilty about not being able to do his part in the medical field, clinical rotations have been canceled for his school, so he created this COVID-19 website for the New York North Country area.
You can read more about David and this site by clicking on the “About This” located on the webpage and his link to his LinkedIn page: www.nnycovid19.org/.
RICK BOWMAN
Peru
