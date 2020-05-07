Time to reopen
TO THE EDITOR: Tell me this: if we can navigate Walmart, why can’t we navigate Bed, Bath and Beyond, or Kohl’s, or J.C. Penney?
Or test drive a vehicle? Do the dealerships not know how to sanitize? Why can’t we buy a pair of walking shoes, or a piece of jewelry for a birthday gift? I don’t typically purchase those items online.
We’re trained, we got this. Mask, gloves, don’t touch your face, practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Wipe down your product boxes, your keys, your phone. We’re trained.
Nobody wants to come down with coronavirus. And nobody wants long-term financial devastation.
We’re growing weary of daily briefings that don’t really address our situation. The governor is out of touch with the North Country. Is that really news to anyone?
The most attention we have received from downstate is when the governor said he would send the National Guard after our ventilators. Were they going to be armed? I don’t know.
Can’t our hairdressers and their clients figure out how protect themselves and one another? I believe we can. I haven’t stood six feet away from the checkout people at the grocery store at any time during this crisis. It’s not possible. And they just recently started wearing masks and gloves. Why is that?
Each of us can interpret the immediate effects of this shutdown based upon our personal experiences. I’m not going to starve or go broke over it. But the long-term effects are going to be devastating for all of us if we continue on in this dangerous and over-bearing existence.
Be careful of your willingness to live under rule where your civil liberties, your Bill of Rights are being threatened.
The governor talked about changing the word “reopening” to “reimagining” our society going forward. What does that mean? What does that really mean?
Let’s open it up, roll it out. It’s past time.
And if anybody plans an organized protest, six feet apart, I hope I get the notice. I’ll be on the front line.
JENNIFER DAVIS
Morrisonville
Vote for Tom
TO THE EDITOR: This is a letter in support of Tom Lacey, who is running for school board for the Plattsburgh City School District.
I have known Tom for close to 50 years and I can honestly say that he would be a proud and conscientious member of the school board eager to serve the community. Those that know Tom know that he is a powerful presence in the community. He recently retired as a recreational leader in the New York State Department of Correction, but he was been active in the community as a basketball coach, an official, and substitute teacher.
His most notable contribution is the basketball camp that he provides without cost for North Country youth the past four years. He does this for no monetary compensation. Tom has always felt this was a great way to give back to the community because of the kindness that was extended to him in his youth. His camp has grown in leaps and bounds every year due to his due diligence.
Tom Lacey is very proud of the Plattsburgh City School District, graduating in 1977 from PHS before continuing his education at SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Plattsburgh. He gives the district full credit for his academic success in earning degrees from both institutions.
As stated, he has stayed connected with the district as a coach and substitute teacher. He is also connected as a parent along with his wife, Doris. Their daughter is a PHS student excelling in the theater and music programs. Tom and Doris are quick to give credit to the district for the exemplary academic support they have provided for their daughter.
In conclusion, please consider voting for Tom. He would serve with great pride as a member of the Plattsburgh City School District School Board.
JEFF HOLMES
Schenectady
Stec gets nod
TO THE EDITOR: Assemblyman Dan Stec has demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 epidemic, which is exactly why he is the right choice to take over Senator Betty Little’s seat in the 45th Senate District.
Stec backed small business funding in the Assembly, which included $890 million and a zero-percent interest loan program for small businesses. He understands how hard this community has been hit by the crisis. Not only has he been listening to constituents and businesses via tele-town halls, but he’s also put his words into action.
Correctional officers have been struggling on the front lines during this virus, and Stec worked with Governor Cuomo’s office so that officers had access to the personal protective equipment that they so desperately needed.
When the governor announced his executive order stating that he would be taking ventilators from upstate hospitals, Stec pushed back and told the governor that we need our ventilators to stay here in the North Country.
Stec fights for us, and we’re proud of his work during the COVID-19 epidemic. We know that he’ll continue this good work as our state senator.
CHRIS KYEA
AuSable Forks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.