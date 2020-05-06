Thanks go out
TO THE EDITOR: During this time of unequivocal and trying of times we are all facing, we would like to say a very sincere thank you to all the staff at Clinton County Nursing Home.
They have been doing all they can to ensure the health and well-being of the residents entrusted to our care, and we acknowledge and thank them for their dedication, diligence and keeping their sense of humor for the residents and their co-workers.
We would like to take this opportunity to say a very sincere thank you to our residents’ families for their support during this most difficult time. We can only imagine how difficult it is to see your loved one on a tablet screen, talk to them on the phone or see them through the windows. You have been very patient, and it is very much appreciated. Please know we miss seeing you, too.
Numerous families/friends of the residents have sent in pizza, michigans, cookies, desserts and chocolate for the staff and it has been a wonderful diversion and a great show of support. Who doesn’t love these treats?
The community of seamstresses (and some new to the seamstress life) who have donated cloth face masks for our staff. We have been blown away at the phone calls of people who have wanted to donate these beautiful and very necessary items and we appreciate all their hard work.
Our county legislators and EMS support who are assisting in making sure we have what we need to take care of our precious residents.
I would be totally amiss if I didn’t acknowledge our wonderful volunteers who are not able to come in at this time, but have always been there for us offering religious services, gardening advice and assistance, helping with decorating and wrapping of presents and the list goes on. April is Volunteer Month and I am so sorry we are unable to celebrate you as we would normally, but please know we are thinking of you and are most appreciative of all you do throughout the year.
We look forward to a time when we can all be together, and again, thank you.
WENDIE BISHOP
Administrator, Clinton County Nursing Home
Plattsburgh
Don't cloud minds
TO THE EDITOR: David Smith thinks my mind is clouded, and I do have some experience with pharmaceuticals, and I do recognize the fact that you can't fight stupid.
If you would like a reasonably balanced discussion on the recent issues with the WHO, I suggest Vijay Prashad's article, "Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?" in CounterPunch News for April 30.
Simply put, Trump routinely does not accept responsibility for anything beyond bolstering his unlimited ego. The WHO is just one of many examples.
On average, he lies, distorts or misleads 30 times daily in his pronouncements since 2017. Considering his narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies, he is a greater menace than the mass murderers of the 20th century, simply because of the unimaginable violence and destruction he commands compared to those earlier murderers.
Definitely more than the fictitious weapons of mass destruction that Bush conjured up to cause a few deaths in Iraq.
A very good case can be made that the Republican Party in its support of Trump has tendencies more of a cult than anything else; the common good is not on their agenda.
To call Noam Chomsky anti-American is akin to calling Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King Jr. anti-American as well. The source of fear and loathing comes from the mendacity, ignorance, privilege and greed exemplified and exaggerated by the current administration, and in some cases by just plain stupidity.
RICHARD DeNEALE
Willsboro
