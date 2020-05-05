USPS is essential
TO THE EDITOR: Don't let Congresswoman Elise Stefanik help President Donald Trump close our rural postal service.
STACY RUSHMED
Plattsburgh
Don't blame us
TO THE EDITOR: I’ve never been very superstitious. It’s interesting how a crisis makes you grasp onto any and all hope, from wherever you can get it.
The morning of March 12, (the day after Meadowbrook closed its doors to visitors knowing the threat of COVID-19), I went for my morning run. I’ve run the route so fondly referred to as Boynton Hell several times a week, but this time I incorporated a new tradition which I’ve maintained every day since: I take a left onto Prospect Avenue, slowing down as I approach 154 Prospect to blow two kisses: one kiss is for our 220 residents/patients and the other is for our staff.
As each day passes, the kisses grow more desperate. COVID-19 is permeating nursing homes across the nation. My boss often states that COVID-19 is like an invisible active shooter. You can’t see it, can’t hear it, and in many cases, there is no sign of a gunshot.
Four nursing homes in the Glens Falls area reported 150 confirmed cases. The Fort Hudson facility CEO said that isolation practices are not new to nursing homes; they’ve dealt with the spread of the flu and MRSA. “This virus is not like those. It transmits so, so easily.”
In the next month, as COVID-19 slowly maneuvers its way into our nursing homes, we simply ask for your understanding and support. Please don’t blame the nursing home, its management team or staff for the COVID-19 results. Rest assured, we are following the CDC and DOH guidelines. When flu season hits, everyone recognizes the potential consequences and is appreciative of our best efforts. We promise to do the same with COVID-19 as well. For our morale, we can only hope you do too.
But, I’ll continue to blow kisses for our residents and staff each and every day.
SANDY GEDDES
Community Relations Coordinator
Meadowbrook Healthcare
Plattsburgh
No grieving seen
TO THE EDITOR: Donald trump should be adding his name to letters of condolence, not checks.
Donald Trump has no authority to sign the COVID-19 relief checks.. He is simply adding his name to them opportunistically, for perceived political gain or the benefit of his brand. For real leaders times of disaster call for compassion and responsible planning, not opportunism and expediency.
Many of our governors from both political parties are now leading in this way. But not our president. And not the Republicans in Congress from this district or elsewhere who stand silent or actively enable his conduct.
It is not Trump’s fault that this virus occurred during his watch. But that is no excuse for failing to heed warning signs, taking prompt actions and disseminating accurate information to the public. Rash but empty promises about reopening a country in peril, without providing adequate safeguards and testing or cutting off funding to the WHO out of pique, are the reactions of an inattentive, desperate man, not a prudent one.
Even our most revered leaders have made mistakes during crises. But a real leader, a Lincoln, a Churchill, an FDR, does not ignore the pain of the people or the burden of responsibility that his office and actions place upon him. A real leader learns from mistakes and tries not to compound them.
Many of us are writing letters of condolence during this terrible time. Others are receiving them. Still others of us may become their subjects. This not just politics and theater. It is real life and real death.
If the president wants to put his signature on something, he, too, could focus his attention on those who are gone and those who are grieving. And the Republican legislators who stand to the side would do well to join him.
JAMES KOBAK JR.
Keene Valley
People have power
TO THE EDITOR: Note to North Country residents: Elise Stefanik has no power to reopen anything. None.
So her latest self-aggrandizing exercise in political theater (a campaign event disguised as a reopening town hall) is an offensive insult to your intelligence. Unfortunately, unless local municipal leaders summon some courage to buck Big Brother Cuomo, we are at his mercy, and GOP hatchet-gal Stefanik is just playing you.
Don't fall for it. Cut out the middlewoman and go directly to your local officials. Perhaps better yet, just take matters into your own hands and reopen your own businesses and reclaim your lives on your own terms.
Stop living in fear and stand up. You have infinitely more power than a million Stefaniks. The clock is ticking.
NICHOLAS NEWGARDEN
Plattsburgh
