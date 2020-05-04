Recreation is needed
TO THE EDITOR: I'm a Plattsburgh native, born and raised. I am a retired U.S. Navy officer who has travelled the world over serving my country, and upon retiring chose to return and live out my remaining life right here in Plattsburgh. Why? Because of the awesome recreational opportunities available here.
Firstly and most importantly is our beautiful Lake Champlain. I am a scuba diving Instructor of 40-plus years and own a local dive shop which trains, equips and provides scuba charters to the historical underwater archeological 19th-century intact wrecks of this lake, while routinely paying my quarterly sales tax.
Divers visiting Lake Champlain cannot believe its beauty and bountiful historical assets. Ask any of the fishermen who come annually for the tournaments and they'll tell you it's worth the trip to travel from afar just to fish our wonderous Lake Champlain. If these tournaments generate $3 million dollars plus per season for the city, why would the city close its jewel of a marina that is the host of these tournaments thus ensuring the loss of this revenue?
Certainly with a few rules here and there, and with an excellent manager in "Skippy," the City Marina could function quite well as boaters leave and return for docking. Social distancing is certainly ensured when a boat goes out onto the lake as a solitary entity. So what's the problem?
Plattsburgh's City Beach has been a tourist draw for hundreds of thousands of visitors who can't wait to spend their money going to this natural sand beach going all the way back to the 19th century. Why then would the city even consider closing it for an entire season? If properly run, it certainly can't cost much to have a ticket booth set up to ring up the beach-goers' sales.
The City Gym and Oval Athletic Field should be opened and provide the various sports teams a chance to engage in the proper activities that build the bodies and minds of Plattsburgh's youth. With some logical thought and appropriate policies in place, our youth could still get the exercise and benefits of sporting events.
Large-scale activities like parades, concerts on the lawn, etc. could be managed with social distancing, but if deemed not possible, then OK, let's avoid those venues. Summer will not be the same, but we do need to be cautious due to the virus and maybe the large-scale events should be cancelled for this season.
In summary, Plattsburgh is a focal point for most all of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties with regard to recreation. I can think of no other time in the past 70 years where recreation, especially this year, is so important.
MEL FRECHETTE, CDR, USN (Ret.)
Plattsburgh
Thanks for supplies
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my gratitude for the hardworking management and staff at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority. I am a current resident there and have received nothing but reassurance of the priority for the well-being and safety of the occupants.
The Ted K. Center is closed amid this crisis, but the educational coordinator, Tom Neale, and community police officer, Carmen Rotella, have been making rounds each weekday delivering bagged meals for the neighborhood children. This is an enormous gesture and shows their compassion for and dedication to the kids of families who may otherwise experience food insecurity. The parents of the PHA see you each morning and want to let you know that your hard work is noticed and appreciated.
I was also a recipient of a bag of supplies on my doorstep from the Housing Authority. It included masks, a roll of toilet paper, and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. As a single parent, it can be difficult making it to the store for supplies while trying to keep my son and I safe. The delivery of these items has made it apparent that you are being mindful of the needs of our population and do so without judgment.
The maintenance staff are hard at work, as well as the administrative employees and management who are making difficult and important decisions each day. Thank you all for keeping us safe during these trying times and for continuing to provide housing and reassurance to a vulnerable population.
Your efforts are not unnoticed and I thank you for your continued support of the residents and their children in the Plattsburgh Housing Authority.
SOPHIE WARD
Plattsburgh
Follow the rules
TO THE EDITOR: It is April 28, and no one needs to be reminded that there are new rules in society right now. Rules, if not followed, could cost lives.
We have been told by statistics, and Mr. Cuomo, that we should wear masks in public. Though it seems to be that most of the people I see around here comply, I do notice people entering Walmart with no mask? Or once they're in, they take it off.
An associate will just walk by without reminding the customer about the mask. This has been since the mask requirement. I asked the store greeter why were they allowed to enter? I was told that she can't enforce it, only suggest it. When I called the 800 number to complain, the rep said Walmart is suppose to comply with all state orders. Why wouldn't Walmart not enforce this? The customer may be irked, but I can assure you, it will only happen with that person once.
Challenge to all businesses: If you are fortunate enough to be open, follow the rules of safety. Do the right thing, though it will not be easy. It has to come from the top down. Make sure anyone in your store that is suppose to be wearing a mask, is doing so.
Regarding some people not wearing a mask, I see Vice President Pence visits a hospital and does not wear one. He gives his reason, but no reason can justify the message you are sending. You be the judge of when to wear a mask in public; are you kidding? Ask a healthcare worker what they think of our president and vice president not wearing masks.
In times of trouble, a person's (or company's) true colors come out.
DEBORA MOLDOVAN
Morrisonville
