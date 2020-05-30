Colin is brilliant
TO THE EDITOR: When we hire contractors we check their credentials and evaluate past performance. We do the same when we make healthcare or personal finance decisions.
Oddly, we don’t always conduct the same due diligence when we vote. We should.
It’s not important whether elected officials would make affable drinking buddies, golf partners, or entertaining companions. They manage and invest our tax dollars, ensure public safety and guide our communities into the future. We should want them to be qualified, astute, and ethical.
Colin Read is a brilliant economist who has saved Plattsburgh from bankruptcy. He reduced taxes, created a contingency fund, and fostered development. He is knowledgeable, credentialed, and determined. He cares deeply about Plattsburgh and works day and night to solve problems.
Colin was among the first public officials to perceive the extent of risk and to take steps to protect the community from a lethal virus.
I trust him and support his candidacy for re-election.
TED KOWALCZYK
Plattsburgh
Let's all share
TO THE EDITOR: This is a reply to D.A. Miller's letter of May 26.
Mrs. Miller, it pleases to see that you can partially reason. It gives some hope for Republican inclusion for this country.
Since you’ve conceded to the salient points of my letter, let’s address the lack of empathy in yours.
You propose that this state, where you live, should not receive federal aid, whom New York state remitted more taxes to than received, because of the homeless, immigrants and an attempt by bail reform laws to correct and reverse the injustice to the criminally-charged poor.
This state, our New York state, has a Democratic heart beating in it. A heart, not heartlessness.
Unlike you and your fellow Trumbots with your narcissistic, selfish, racist, soured, dried-up souls, I pray for the weak, powerless, helpless and poor, and yes, I am willing to pay increased taxes.
Why is it that Republicans fear boogiemen? What the hell is money for? It’s not yours. You live with your fellow human beings. It a society for all to share in. We are our brother's keeper.
Label them as you will, they are real children and women and men who are hopeful for a hand up, not a hand out or a slap to their face or worse, the Republican answer: turn away.
Here is what is in plain sight. We are now led by godless policies enacted by a godless president staffed by frightened godless hand picked lickers and nearly worshipped by poorly educated godless supporters.
Our governor is a human being, not Superman. This state had a manageable deficit before corona. Now this pandemic has created a deficit that none of the 50 states can tackle alone.
The federal government failed this state and 49 others. Wake up.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
