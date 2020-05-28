Tom's on ballot
TO THE EDITOR: The Plattsburgh City School District’s Board of Education election takes place next month and I urge everyone to cast a vote in support of Tom Lacey.
I have known Tom for over 30 years and believe he has the time and knowledge to serve the interests of students, faculty and taxpayers in a fair and measured way. Anyone who knows Tom is aware that when he commits to something, he puts 100 percent effort behind it and has a track record to prove it.
Tom is a Plattsburgh High School graduate and went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from Plattsburgh State. Tom recently completed a successful 25 year career as a recreation director for the New York State Department of Correction and has been a long time official of local high school sports.
Tom has been an active community servant over the course of his adult life, so it’s no surprise he wants to serve on the board of education. Tom was one of the founders and directors of a popular summer basketball league in Plattsburgh which featured hundreds of participants over the course of 15 years. Tom was also one of the community leaders who evaluated the feasibility of hosting New York state's’s Empire State Games in Plattsburgh.
More recently, Tom founded and directs the Adirondack Coast youth Basketball Camp which provides free instruction for over 500 area youths each summer. Tom and his wife Doris’s daughter, Leah, attends Plattsburgh High School, excelling academically, in drama and is a talented singer.
Tom is a Hornet through and through, and truly has the best interests of students, faculty and taxpayers alike. Your voting ballet will arrive in the mail in the coming weeks.
Please vote for Tom Lacey for Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
NEIL FESETTE
Plattsburgh
Colin's a beacon
TO THE EDITOR: Mayor Colin Read has been a beacon of hope in these dire times.
His leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and advocacy for the health and safety of citizens have been admirable and life-preserving. He has collaborated closely with the Health Department, local care providers and the New York state government.
This pandemic also has economic challenges. Our citizens are losing jobs. Cherished businesses have shuttered. The city faces multi-million dollar losses in revenue. These are truly trying times. I have served as a city councilor a long time, and no mayor has communicated and collaborated more than Mayor Read. It means we put in a lot more time than ever before, but these trying times demand our effort. We councilors feel fortunate to work with Mayor Read.
Mayor Read started his first term with a 100-point plan to reverse near-bankruptcy and get our city moving again. Three years later he has implemented most of those plans. Taxes are lower under Mayor Read. Roads are improving. Incidentally, low taxes and better roads are the most requested items on taxpayers’ wish lists. Mayor Read listens and delivers.
Other candidates for mayor have few plans, except “more communication.” In my 40 years of employment, “more communication” was often a troubled manager’s code for “I don’t really have a plan.” More communication is just a soundbite.
Mayor Read communicates daily through his concern for citizens and his actions to help us all recover, grow and thrive. That’s why I’m casting my vote for Mayor Colin Read in the June Democratic primary. Whether voting by absentee ballot, early voting or at polling places on June 23, I ask all Democratic voters in the city to join me in voting for Mayor Colin Read.
MICHAEL KELLY
Plattsburgh City Councilor
Colin is needed
TO THE EDITOR: I urge my fellow City Democrats to vote for Mayor Colin Read in the Democratic Primary on June 23. He’s been a terrific mayor and has earned re-election.
When Colin Read took office just three years ago, let’s remember that our city was in desperate financial condition. We didn’t have a dime in our savings account, our bond rating was tanking, our streets were in terrible shape, and, if that wasn’t bad enough, the city was facing lawsuits from retirees and firefighters which threatened to cost the city millions. In short, to balance its budget the city was facing huge tax increases and dramatic reductions in services.
Facing this crisis, in consultation with department heads, unions and our Common Council, Mayor Read put into effect an innovative reorganization of city government which saved millions of dollars without sacrificing city services.
Despite tough financial times during his three years in office, he innovated to find ways to resurface roads while he managed to also replenish the city’s savings account. He brought people together to resolve the retiree and firefighter lawsuits to mutual advantage. Meanwhile, he managed to lower the tax rate by the largest amount in decades. He’s proven his commitment to ensuring our expenditures don’t exceed what our city residents can afford.
I have focused in this letter on Colin Read’s financial stewardship because I feared the noise levels about the DRI over the past three years, a project he inherited, which was well underway and already controversial when he took office, would draw attention away from his truly remarkable record as mayor.
Plattsburgh has been so fortunate to have this hugely talented, decent, honorable man as its mayor. As Plattsburgh faces huge issues caused by this pandemic it would be lunacy for us to abandon his proven leadership.
ASA ASADOURIAN
Plattsburgh
