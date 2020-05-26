Be happy gardeners
TO THE EDITOR: Elizabeth, Christian, and staff, thank you. We recently visited Cook and Gardener and quickly realized all the safety measures you had put in place to keep them, their staff and the public safe during this pandemic.
Limiting parking, masks for both staff and patrons, one-way traffic in the greenhouses, all to protect us. We can imagine how difficult it must be for you to play cop, if people don’t comply.
You may question why you are doing this when other places don’t seem to be taking all these steps. Please know we recognized the safety steps in place at Cook and Gardener, we saw others did not have them and chose not to shop at those places; it was too risky.
We will continue to patronize your Garden Center and encourage others to do the same. We ask people to be patient with the extra steps and please don’t try and cheat the system by parking elsewhere and sneaking in.
Thank Elizabeth and Christian and their wonderful staff for protecting us. They all live and work in our community; this is a local business that we can support during these trying times and enjoy gardening in the process. Good job.
Please wear your mask and practice social distancing; we want to enjoy the summer and stay safe.
ANDRE and PAULA LACOMBE
Plattsburgh
Colin is supported
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to support Colin Read for another term as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Colin’s performance of saving the city from insolvency is remarkable, as well as re-establishing the rainy-day fund. It has not been easy because it did require a reorganization of the city as the times have changed and we must change with it.
Difficult issues have been resolved instead of being kicked down the road for others to deal with. During this time, we also have seen investment in our infrastructure such as paving and water distribution improvements, rather than placing them in deferred maintenance.
This type of leadership is necessary as we address the Downtown Redevelopment Initiative (DRI) in which the state of New York has agreed to invest $10,000,000. That project has those who support it and those who don’t.
I stand with Colin in the belief that only by providing a suitable, attractive and secure place for people to live creating demand for goods and services, will the city reach its potential.
Most importantly the pandemic that has changed all of our lives almost immediately will require a thoughtful, effective leader that will make decisions based on fact,, not feelings to guide us into a different world as we enter the next decade. This is not the time for indecisiveness or continuing the ways of the past.
We must be flexible and adjust to the reality of the situation. Colin Read has demonstrated to me and many others that he has the talent to accomplish this.
BOB SMITH
Plattsburgh
Not really Scrooges
TO THE EDITOR: This is reference to "Beware of Scrooges," May 22, suggesting Republicans are Scrooges in New York state.
The Dems of this state did take the House, governorship, and mayorship of New York City. I'm not convinced much good has come of it.
You were right, a lot of Dems didn't want our president to be elected. Also, you're right that Obama anticipated a possible pandemic in the future.
The Dems are so obsessed with their dislike of this president, they refuse to see what has happened to New York state under Democrat Governor Cuomo's watch.
Cuomo chose to squander Republican and Democrat taxpayers' dollars on several failed endeavors.
States that have squandered money on protecting illegal immigrants, prisoners, and failed endeavors shouldn't be bailed out by taxpayers' money. Let's talk about the illegal immigrants, the homeless on the city streets, the undermining of law enforcement, the new Bail Reform Law, giving illegal immigrants driver's licenses and not sharing data with the federal government to protect the identity of the illegals, including the criminal illegals.
Let's not forget to mention the mandate Cuomo put in place, sending COVID-19 infected patients back into nursing homes. Our president isn't at fault for these failures.
I'm convinced the country and state Democrat leadership is doing more harm than good. Their divisiveness, group identity politics obstruct and resist, socialist ideology is not what this country needs.
People are so obsessed with dislike for this president they can't or won't see what is in plain sight.
Just another point of view.
DEBORAH ANN MILLER
Mooers Forks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.