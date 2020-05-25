Donations stocked shelves
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank the Knights of Columbus of Lyon Mountain for their Quiche Event, with the proceeds raised given to the Dannemora Outreach.
Also Kelly Rose, village deputy clerk; Donna Taylor, village clerk; Cub Scout Pack 35/Saranac; Pat and Kathy Buckley; the Champlain Morgan Horse Club; Methodist Church in Dannemora; St. Joseph's parishioners; St. Bernard's parishioners; CDA of Lyon Mountain; and Casella, for their generous food donations.
Also, to Allen and Margo Kourofsky and Steve and Diane Petrashune for their generous monetary donations, and the Rotary Club for their monetary donation. We rely on these donations, which helps us to stock our shelves to be able to feed those struggling through difficult times.
It is because of their generosity that helps us to be able to help those in need, neighbor helping neighbor. Again, thank you so much.
BRENDA OWEN
Dannemora Outreach
U.S. in trouble
TO THE EDITOR: If you look around the world far and near, it is obvious that we are in trouble and need to change course.
Leadership has never been more important than during the global health crisis of COVID-19. Dysfunction and incompetence in the Trump administration’s preparedness and response to the crisis have caused mass suffering as well as economic devastation. Lack of healthcare for many is appalling.
It is urgent that we elect a new president in November 2020 who will lead, protect and unite our country. Joe Biden will do that.
We also need to replace Northern New York’s current congressional representative, Elise Stefanik. She is not working for the residents of the North Country, as she is busy climbing the national political ladder.
While accepting large donations from big pharma and the healthcare industry, she has voted multiple times to cut Medicare and Social Security and voted against protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions. We deserve better.
Happily we are not powerless. Vote for Tedra Cobb for Congress in November 2020. Tedra, recently endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, lives in the North Country and has worked for years to expand health care availability. She is smart, hard-working, honest and accessible.
Improve the well-being of the citizens of NY-21 by electing a representative who really cares about this part of the world and will be a leader we can have confidence in.
MARGIE GALLAGHER
Lake Placid
Take a nap
TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Mr. Decomo, for your thoughtful insight on successful people on Fox News. Success only comes from truth.
And I feel that is why the right is moving forward. A lot of real courage has been coming out of our president and his staff and every Republican, plus some Dems. Billions of tax dollars and crucial time was lost trying to find lies.
I think the most completely mismanaged, totally broke states are going to cry and hold back the longest until the government bails them out before their complete failure. Don’t forget low-paid Jesse Waters and Greg Gutfeld; to you and the Democrats the real truth hurts.
Now is the perfect time for Nancy, Charles, Andrew, Gretchen and Gavin to rake in money to cover for their own failure. Is the Democratic Party and other Joe the answer? Seriously, how about a martini and a nap.
FOSTER NEWGARDEN
Ausable Forks
Colin is respected
TO THE EDITOR: I urge all city Democrats to vote for Mayor Read in the primary.
Colin has superior academic credentials and has demonstrated an understanding of the city’s finances which has allowed him to guide a reduction in taxes; further reductions were planned before COVID-19 arrived, replenishing the emergency fund and stabilizing the city budget. He embarked on a sound plan to acquire additional land that would lead to increasing the tax base using the city’s low electric rates as an economic development tool. This strategy, which is unavailable to adjoining municipalities, would make the city competitive.
The onset of COVID was handled in the same disciplined fashion with fact based decisions being made in the best interest of all constituents.
The DRI which Colin inherited both substantively and from a process perspective awaits final action, if the plans are rejected, it’s fate will be decided by the state. It is unclear if the opposition has inquired of the state as to what if any options it will entertain, nonetheless, Colin proceeds along a professional path toward conclusion.
If the next year unfolds as many suspect a competent level headed leader is what will be needed. . Vote for Colin Read, a longtime friend, who I respect greatly.
BILL OWENS
Plattsburgh
Be happy gardeners
TO THE EDITOR: Elizabeth, Christian, and staff, thank you. We recently visited Cook and Gardener and quickly realized all the safety measures you had put in place to keep them, their staff and the public safe during this pandemic.
Limiting parking, masks for both staff and patrons, one-way traffic in the greenhouses, all to protect us. We can imagine how difficult it must be for you to play cop, if people don’t comply.
You may question why you are doing this when other places don’t seem to be taking all these steps. Please know we recognized the safety steps in place at Cook and Gardener, we saw others did not have them and chose not to shop at those places; it was too risky.
We will continue to patronize your Garden Center and encourage others to do the same. We ask people to be patient with the extra steps and please don’t try and cheat the system by parking elsewhere and sneaking in.
Thank Elizabeth and Christian and their wonderful staff for protecting us. They all live and work in our community; this is a local business that we can support during these trying times and enjoy gardening in the process. Good job.
Please wear your mask and practice social distancing; we want to enjoy the summer and stay safe.
ANDRE and PAULA LACOMBE
Plattsburgh
Colin is supported
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to support Colin Read for another term as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Colin’s performance of saving the city from insolvency is remarkable, as well as re-establishing the rainy-day fund. It has not been easy because it did require a reorganization of the city as the times have changed and we must change with it.
Difficult issues have been resolved instead of being kicked down the road for others to deal with. During this time, we also have seen investment in our infrastructure such as paving and water distribution improvements, rather than placing them in deferred maintenance.
This type of leadership is necessary as we address the Downtown Redevelopment Initiative (DRI) in which the state of New York has agreed to invest $10,000,000. That project has those who support it and those who don’t.
I stand with Colin in the belief that only by providing a suitable, attractive and secure place for people to live creating demand for goods and services, will the city reach its potential.
Most importantly the pandemic that has changed all of our lives almost immediately will require a thoughtful, effective leader that will make decisions based on fact,, not feelings to guide us into a different world as we enter the next decade. This is not the time for indecisiveness or continuing the ways of the past.
We must be flexible and adjust to the reality of the situation. Colin Read has demonstrated to me and many others that he has the talent to accomplish this.
BOB SMITH
Plattsburgh
Not really Scrooges
TO THE EDITOR: This is reference to "Beware of Scrooges," 5/22/2020, suggesting Republicans are Scrooges in New York state.
The Dems of this state did take the House, governorship, and mayorship of New York City. I'm not convinced much good has come of it.
You were right, a lot of Dems didn't want our president to be elected. Also, you're right that Obama anticipated a possible pandemic in the future.
The Dem's are so obsessed with their dislike of this president, they refuse to see what has happened to New York state under Democrat Governor Cuomo's watch.
Cuomo chose to squander Republican and Democrat taxpayers dollars on several failed endeavors.
States that have squandered money on protecting illegal immigrants, prisoners, and failed endeavors shouldn't be bailed out by taxpayers' money Let's talk about the illegal immigrants, the homeless on the city streets, the undermining of law enforcement, the new Bail Reform Law, giving illegal immigrants drivers' licenses and not sharing data with the federal government to protect the identity of the illegals, including the criminal illegals.
Let's not forget to mention the mandate Cuomo put in place, sending COVID-19 infected patients back into nursing homes. Our president isn't at fault for these failures.
I'm convinced the country and state Democrat leadership is doing more harm than good. Their divisiveness, group identity politics obstruct and resist, socialist ideology is not what this country needs.
People are so obsessed with dislike for this president they can't or won't see what is in plain sight.
Just another point of view.
DEBORAH ANN MILLER
MOOERS FORKS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.