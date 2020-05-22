Open the lavatories
TO THE EDITOR: Regarding the announcement that parks will be opened, but bathrooms locked.
Where did the idea that bathrooms had anything to do with the spread of this virus come from? Bodily functions do go on while our politicians and policy makers try to keep us safe or try to avoid blame.
Who is going to come to our parks, our beaches, to Clinton County, if we relegate then to going into the woods to relieve themselves?
BRUCE KOKERNOT
Plattsburgh
Beware the Scrooges
TO THE EDITOR: This is for all Republican Scrooges of New York state.
The Democrats of this state took the house, governorship and mayorship of New York City for a good reason. The honest, hard working, democratic tax paying citizens didn’t want an undereducated, racist, tax dodging sociopath like impeached President Trump running our great state.
A possible pandemic was anticipated by the Obama administration and responsibly left detailed plans to respond to it. Trump and his Republican toadies axed them.
Now conservatives refuse to accept moral or fiscal responsibility for Trump and the decisions made by his administration of hand picked sycophants.
This pandemic is killing Democrats and Republicans, yet all the Republican leadership can do is cry, after receiving their bailout, about money, while the rest of us cry over the suffering and death of our fellow citizens and our lost way of life.
I am a college educated veteran whose father is a veteran. I am disabled and a retired civil servant.
American history reveals Republicans making hideous decisions for minorities or individual rights, but wonderful for corporations.
You sure can’t beat their IRAs and stock holdings. Serenity now. Serenity now.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
Scholarships were awarded
TO THE EDITOR: In the midst of the endless local cancellations due to COVID-19, many in the community have stepped up to contribute to worthy organizations that depend on their support.
The annual Tea With Famous Ladies, presented by the Psi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society to raise funds for college scholarships, was to be held at the end of March. We would like to thank all who purchased tickets at the time, and those who added donations after the event was canceled. Thanks to their generosity, the non-existent tea raised $700 for the scholarship fund.
As the colleges themselves have gone online, our application and selection process has been delayed.
Our scholarship winners from 2019 will be seniors at SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall: Katie Poupore of Malone, a Spanish and education major; Kylee Decillis of Chateauguay, a literacy and elementary childhood education major; and Meghan Germaine of Plattsburgh, a childhood and special education major.
We congratulate the graduates, scholarship recipients in 2018, who completed their studies in 2020. Kendra Wright and Madison Hall, both childhood/special education majors, were enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh, in the combined five year master’s program.
We wish them successful and rewarding careers.
MARGARET LEONE
ANNE BAILEY
Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society
Scholarship Committee
Plattsburgh
