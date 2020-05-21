Don't drink arsenic
TO THE EDITOR: The big fact that Trump doesn't know about Obama is that he is a classic product of hybrid vigor, displaying the best characteristics of both parents.
Of course we are all crossbreds, otherwise know as mongrels, but somehow there are way too many people who see only the characteristic of whiteness as being important. Real universal education in science and civics is all that will ever get this country on a positive track for the long run.
Biden's connection to Obama naturally puts him in the crosshairs of Trump's ire.
For those who dislike either, one might consider a popular columnist's comment: "to vote for Biden is like drinking out-of-date milk, while a vote for Trump is like drinking arsenic."
PEGGY CONROY
Plattsburgh
Tom is leader
TO THE EDITOR: I expect everyone has a better appreciation for the amazing teachers who educate students across our region.
As mail ballots will soon be sent to residents, think about the overwhelming task administrators and Board of Education members have determining school budgets and the need to support teachers in this difficult time.
I’ve seldom endorsed school board candidates, but I am aware longtime friend Thomas Lacey is running for the City School Board.
I knew Tom in his role as recreational leader in corrections, but I know him even better in his personal life as an advocate for young athletes. In 2000 Tom chaired the Empire State Games Committee for Plattsburgh as he worked diligently to hold the games locally. After several meetings and considerable research, sufficient funding and adequate venues were not available.
Tom continues to put his personal basketball success to good use providing area boys and girls the opportunity to attend an annual free Basketball Camp. Over 600 aspiring basketball players sign up and each receives a basketball, camp shirt, and trophies.
Tom’s plans to coordinate with the Brooklyn Nets to provide some special opportunities for the campers are put on hold until next year due to the uncertain NBA season.
I urge voters in the City of Plattsburgh to cast your ballot for Tom Lacey so he can take his commitment, expertise and unwavering support of education to work for the teachers and students as a member of the City Board of Education.
For voters across the North Country, please use the postage-paid ballot you receive in the mail to vote for school budgets and board members assuring the continuation of solid education for our next generation as we recover from this coronavirus pandemic.
JANET DUPREY
Peru
Look over there
TO THE EDITOR: In response to a letter from Joe DeMarco dated May 19; he accuses Fox News' hosts of lying.
Didn't CNN settle out of court for fake news in the Nick Sandmann case, didn't Brian Williams lose his job as nightly news host over lying? Oh, and the controversy over Chuck Todd of Meet the Press for editing the A.G. news clip. And don't forget CBS used footage from Italy for a New York City COVID-19 report.
Has Fox News been sued yet for fake news? I suggest Mr. DeMarco have a glass of Kool-Aid and put on a happy face.
BILL BROWN
Plattsburgh
Order is unaffordable
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to serve as a board member for Pine Harbour Assisted Living in Plattsburgh. Recently I became aware of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mandated staff testing requirements for all assisted living and nursing home facilities in New York state.
I have no questions or concerns with the logic behind this order, but do have serious concerns with the lack of funding, directions, and support to carry out this directive. New York State Department of Health has been very forthcoming with imposing penalties of $2,000 a day for non compliance, but has failed to provide directives on how to administer the testing and sending tests to the assigned laboratory.
The costs for each test is $100 per test, amounting to well over $10,000 each week for Pine Harbour to incur. There has been no mention of any reimbursement or financial support to assist in complying with this executive order. Pine Harbour has maintained a very safe environment, and so far has no COVID-19 cases reported for their residents. Funding, and/or reimbursement to meet compliance is critical for all facilities, including Pine Harbour, to continue serving those they provide a meaningful living environment for.
Pine Harbour is proud to offer the greeting “It’s a Wonderful day at Pine Harbour.” Failure to provide meaningful support to achieve compliance for this executive order will lead to the eventual demise of Pine Harbour, leaving over 50 elder residents homeless. Other assisted living and nursing homes will follow the same path of doom.
It is time for all of us to support the nursing homes and assisted living facilities that house our elderly to demand financial support for compliance with the Nursing Home/Assisted Living Staff Testing Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo.
KEVIN MULLIGAN
Board Member (Secretary)
Pine Harbour Assisted Living
Plattsburgh
