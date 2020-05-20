Rights are usurped
TO THE EDITOR: Co-op or concentration camp?
Every year, elections are held without the vote of the residents of the community. The board of New Beginnings mobile home park violates our tenants' rights and our constitutional right to privacy.
Our park should have received grants to fix the park, to include repairs to rental homes and the option to get financing for new homes at an affordable rate. The yearly vote by residents is abandoned by recent board members by way of deception when it comes to vote for members of such parties.
In other words, they rig the vote by not notifing members of the community of the vote, therefore voting themselves back in.
No repairs have been done to this park since gaining ownership of this park in September 2018.
Our tenants' rights are violated every day, with policing of our neighborhood, harrassment of tenants, threats, stalking by park personnel, and violating our right to privacy.
JEANMARIE RAMISTELLA
Plattsburgh
Wear the masks
TO THE EDITOR: I just stopped by Stewart’s Shop near the fairgrounds on Route 3 in Plattsburgh. I was surprised to find a family of four with children come in with no masks, and then another couple came in with no masks, when clearly on the door it says you must wear a mask.
I asked the clerk why they’re not following the guidelines and she said it’s a choice. I left the store, and as I was leaving, there was a lady that was going in without a mask. We clearly know masks are required and that’s not OK.
We need to all be together and protect each other, protect children, protect your families, and Stewart’s needs to enforce the rules
MELISSA McILROY
Plattsburgh
Quarantine destroying us
TO THE EDITOR: While the American sheeple are watching the magician's (government's) busy hand the other hand is destroying our businesses, shredding our Constitution and embarking on policies sure to destroy our currency, our economy and entire American way of life.
It has very little to do with a virus and more to do with the remaking'of this nation. Remaking to a socialist police state, where neighbor tells on neighbor and government agents arrest you for not wearing a ridiculous, practically useless mask.
If government can only get these pesky firearms outlawed they'll be home free. Our illustrious Gov. Andrew (Mario the Lesser) Cuomo, the one who forced nursing homes to take sick patients, thus threatening their residents further, said some time ago when he was stumping for gun legislation and arguing against gun owners having a rifle that could hold 10 rounds of ammunition, "You don't need ten bullets to kill a deer."
Well, governor, make a note, the Second Amendment is not about hunting. It was intended to give citizens a fighting chance should another King George type government come about.
With this unprecedented government spending and shutdown of our businesses, i.e., our tax base, this nation cannot survive. The government and government employees will do fine; banks will also do quite well. American workers will not be able to pay their mortgages, their taxes, and raise their families.
But fossil fuel use will be down, so the one sham bigger than the coronavirus, global warming, will be cured.
DALE FRENCH
Crown Point
Healthcare's the issue
TO THE EDITOR: If there’s one issue that demonstrates the difference between Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb, it is healthcare.
In a district that is overwhelmingly made up of working people, middle class families, seniors and veterans, affordable healthcare is tremendously important. The current health crisis and recession have caused large numbers of people to lose their health insurance coverage, making affordable coverage even more crucial to residents of the North Country.
Stefanik was the deciding vote in the House of Representatives three years ago in the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have resulted in 83,000 people losing healthcare outright, including many veterans, 22-26 year olds and those with preexisting conditions.
She has also voted to: privatize Medicare into a voucher program, cut trillions in Medicare funding and raise the Medicare eligibility age to 67. She voted against the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, the House bill designed to reign in out of control drug price increases, and supported cutting funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Tedra Cobb has spent most her adult life helping people get affordable and adequate healthcare coverage. She started a non-profit to help many North Country residents find health insurance. She believes, particularly in these difficult times, that we should build on the Affordable Care Act to expand affordable health coverage to all Americans, not destroy it.
Cobb believes we should not be doing anything that would threaten Medicare’s promise of health coverage for seniors. She also believes that pharmaceutical companies should not be able to jack up prices on prescription drugs to the point where some seniors have to choose between food and the medicines they depend on for survival.
Healthcare illustrates the clear choice this November for our member of Congress: Tedra Cobb.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
