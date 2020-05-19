Cindy is great
TO THE EDITOR: I just wanted to acknowledge a wonderful person who has devoted her life to her family, friends and employer.
She is an amazing woman who is always doing things for other people. She is one of the most selfless people I know, between being a mother of three children, a wife, a daughter who manages the care of her mother, a supervisor, a CSEA steward, and much more.
This woman, I'm proud to say, is my friend: Cindy Gallichio. Several months ago, March 19, to be exact. Cindy called me with a great idea. She wanted to get a group of people together to make masks for healthcare workers. So far we have been able to collect over 3,000 fabric masks for our community. Many, many people have helped us with this venture. From donating fabric, to cutting fabric, to sewing, to delivering, we have had help from all over.
We would not have been able to make this happen without the great efforts of many people.
We would like to thank the following people for their relentless efforts: Katie Isaak, Nancy Lefevre, Val Butler, Anne Kirby, Danielle Dupuis, George and Sandy Miller, Lynne Lafontaine, Jessical LaClair, Kristen Deloria, Amy Brown, Maria Ocasio, Jackie Bracy, Suzanne LaCroix, Caitlyn Keyser, Jackie Stewart, Sue Wright, Laura Nephew, Amy Kretzer, Sue Rabideau, Gayle Furnia, Cynthia Spencer, Torrie Atkinson, Tami Sutin, Kerri Chase, Kim Coryer, Karen Ales, Leslie LaBarge, Lynn Bushey, Melinda Todd, Nietta Rogers, Tammie Pageau, Doris, Carol Trembly, Connie Poupore, Kathy Lavarnway, and Brenda Martin.
Thank you all for helping. Our community truly rocks.
CASSIE SELLARS
Plattsburgh
No bait, switch
TO THE EDITOR: It's like waking up and finding excrement in your Easter basket. The mayor and city councilors state the Saranac River Trail may need to be put on hold indefinitely (translation: it will never be built, there will never be enough money).
So, while handing out a 20 year tax break to a downstate for-profit corporation, the tax-strapped city is going to build a building we don't need, leave us with 105 fewer parking spaces, and forgo the only benefit to residents, the Saranac River Trail.
Perhaps Prime should pay a special assessment fee so it can be built?
J.M. JANSON
Plattsburgh
Colin needs support
TO THE EDITOR: I met Colin Read a few years ago as we both attended some protest gatherings downtown. I came to know Mayor Read as we were frequently together at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations at the Newman Center in Plattsburgh.
Mayor Read and I have had several discussions regarding the improvement of the quality of life ranging from police department concerns to quality of life for tenants. This past January Mayor Read and I discussed the need for our community in improving conditions for tenants. He said he would address the concerns and contact me soon.
To my great surprise, I received a message from Mayor Read stating he started a committee called Tenant and Landlord Committee. I was voted in by the Common Council on Jan. 31. At this meeting, I was elected as chairwoman.
Allow me to provide a little background on myself. I was born and raised in the City of Plattsburgh. I am a mother of three children. I am a recent graduate of Clinton Community College and have obtained my A.A.S degree in criminal justice.
Over the years I have advocated for people in our community. I am most noted for my time as a volunteer at Arthur P. Momot in the Plattsburgh City School District. I have challenged the board concerning various decisions that were made including the walk bridge. Mayor Read was involved in discussions about the bridge.
As I continue my education at PSU as an upper-level junior of the same major, I encourage you to show your support with me in the re-election of Mayor Colin Read. In my time as a lifelong resident of the area, I have seen few mayors gather with the people in areas where we could use the support and he does.
EMILY STACEY
Plattsburgh
Stop the lying
TO THE EDITOR: Lying pays and it pays big.
Just look at these numbers: Rush Limbaugh is worth around $400 million.
Fox News' Sean Hannity gets paid between $60 and $80 million, yes that's million.
Laura Ingraham is worth around $45 million. Megayn Kelly gets around $15 million. Tucker Carlson gets about $8 million. Jeanine Pirro gets about $4 million. Dana Perino gets about $4 million.
So you can see why they lie; it pays big time.
And who supports these people? Foolish people who don't take the time to fact check the lies and continue to drink the Fox KoolAid. Pity.
JOE DeMARCO
Jay
