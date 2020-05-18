Support was appreciated
TO THE EDITOR: To our family and friends who have supported us during Everett R. Johnston's illness and passing, we would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Whether you sent messages of support, food, flowers or assisted in our time of need, your acts of kindness and support are so greatly appreciated.
We would especially like to thank The Rev. Gary and Rev. Wendy Rhodehamel, nephew David Johnston, Frontier Lodge 517 Free and Accepted Masons, our family at Burke United Methodist Church, Burke Volunteer Fire Department, his nephews who served as pallbearers, and Mr. Wilcox and his staff at Chateaugay Funeral Home.
Your condolences and sympathy have, and continue to be, a great comfort in our time of sorrow.
DONNA JOHNSTON
Plattsburgh
Don't combine memorials
TO THE EDITOR: I recently visited the Angel of Hope sanctuary in front of CVPH the other day and was extremely disappointed to see what I believed was a sacred area to remember babies lost before birth or shortly after birth.
I didn’t expect this area to honor others. This could/should have been incorporated into a totally separate area on the hospital grounds. Combining the two clearly diminishes the integrity of the intent of the Angel of Hope.
SUSAN STEWARD ANGLES
Plattsburgh
Vote for Rod
TO THE EDITOR: I hope the citizens of Plattsburgh are aware of the upcoming school board elections and budget vote. It appears that there are four people seeking to become members of the Plattsburgh Board of Education .
Having served on that board and having been an employee of the city school district, I can relate to the difficulties that the that the new board will face. The pandemic will create significant problems in conducting the business of education. Financial problems and problems related to how education is conducted.
I have know Rod Sherman for almost 40 years . His experience as a teacher, curriculum developer, and board member will be of great value to the district planning for facing those problems. We have not agreed on every issue, but always found a way to be creative in finding solutions.
I urge you to support Rod to continue as a member of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
JOHN GALLAGHER
Plattsburgh
Tom gives back
TO THE EDITOR: I write today in support of Tom Lacey for Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
I met Coach Lacey 32 years ago while playing basketball for him at Clinton Community College, where he led us to a record breaking year. We have stayed friends since then; and in that time coach has done nothing but give back to the City of Plattsburgh.
Between his education and his experience, he is more than qualified to be a member of the School Board. What qualifies Coach Lacey the most for the School Board? He cares.
Coach Lacey has a long, deep history with the School District and the city and his involvement in the community is second to none. The incredible, free Basketball Camp he organizes annually is only one example of his community first attitude.
Vote for Tom Lacey for School Board.
FRED MORRILL
Sanford, Fla.
Not essential work
TO THE EDITOR: I live in Willsboro, as I drove through the town of Willsboro last Thursday there was a crew of road painters putting down bicycle insignia with a double arrow on top. I'm guessing it's pointing out to motorists to share the road.
In the meantime it was an eight man crew standing next to each other without a mask in sight. The same crew put signs in Westport and Moriah.
Wheres the social distancing? Was this deemed an essential job while almost all of the contractors in our area are a crew of four or less and they're being prevented from working? Is it really essential to put bike signs on the roads over the potholes?
DENNIS TROMBLEY
Willsboro
Funding is essential
TO THE EDITOR: According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, every one-percentage-point increase in unemployment leads to a 3.5 percent increase in opioid addiction.
With unemployment now at levels unseen since the Great Depression, businesses shuttered, and millions of New Yorkers in an extended lockdown, the conditions are in place for an influx of people needing substance use disorders prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services. These services are vital for communities to prevent and adequately address further increases in alcohol use, the continued spiking in the number of overdoses and overdose deaths, and the danger of a relapse for people in recovery.
It is imperative that substance treatment and prevention services continue at or above their current level. I call upon our federal legislators, Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Elise Stefanik to join those in the House and Senate to pass legislation that will address the shortfalls that New York state and our local governments are experiencing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There is an immediate need for this funding because the ballooning multi-billion dollar state budget deficit is immense and without this needed funding New York state will be forced to cut critical services. Addiction prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery programs will be hampered and communities will have to contend with costs associated with unnecessary hospitalizations, arrests and incarceration, homelessness, domestic violence, unemployment and more.
Legislators must stand up to those who would delay and drag their feet in providing this help.
VIRGINIA BRADY
Plattsburgh
