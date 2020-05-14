Tom is recommended
TO THE EDITOR: It is a pleasure to write a letter of recommendation for Tom Lacey as a candidate for the Plattsburgh Board of Education.
I have known Tom since he was playing jv basketball at PHS and I was coaching the JVs at Ausable Valley. During the next five decades, I have watched Tom throw himself daily, with every bit of energy he posseses, into each endeavor he has involved himself with the people in his town and the North Country.
Tom's lists of giving back to the youth and communities accomplishments are countless. Coaching, refereeing, teaching, mentoring, alumni functioning for both Plattsburgh city schools and state, and the free basketball camp he runs for 600 area youths are just a few that come to mind.
The passion and enthusiasm that Tom puts into each of these activities are certainly traits that would seem to be well suited for a Board of Education member who, like all the rest of the members, is very interested in the future of the city. The future is in the hands of our youths, and there is no doubt in my mind that Tom Lacey will be able to find a way to serve both the students and the taxpayers in a way that benefits both.
Tom has always had a game plan that benefits others and I feel very fortunate to call him a friend. No doubt, he'll do well for all of you.
JOHN KONOWITZ
Plattsburgh
Returning to normal
TO THE EDITOR: In this unprecedented world we live in, we are being tested like never before.
We are just starting to see signs of attempting to return to normal. I spotted one sign myself on the West Road in Willsboro, now called Sunset Drive; thanks, 911.
If you grew up on the West Road, you spent part of your life on the ball field at the Marcotte’s, actually Charlie Tharp’s lawn. It was the Field of Dreams for the West Road.
Baby Boom teenagers abounded, and bicycles, tricycles and chalk mark games on the sidewalk were everywhere. We’d accumulate at Marcotte’s to play softball, and sometimes other games, but mostly softball. For many it was the site of their first everything, diving catch, embarrassing error, hit, home run, and if lucky, first kiss, and if unlucky, mouth full of dirt.
Eventually, with the country’s shifting demographics, the softball field got quiet, base paths disappeared, sidewalks lost their artwork, and the Marcotte’s relocated. A for sale sign appeared. Whenever I drove by my head would race down memory lane, both good and bad; actually, all good. Even the mouthful of dirt. The for sale sign sat there forever. Entropy ate away at the residence. Then this virus hits, and everything seems depressed now, businesses, people, everything.
Then, one day, the for sale sign is gone. There's a tricycle, a bicycle and a plastic push thingy in the driveway. Are those chalk marks in the driveway? My heart swelled with relief and joy that the epicenter of the West Road is alive again. There are little kids on the street again.
Sometimes I can drive by and hear little shrill voices and laughter of children once again, where they belong. We will emerge from this quagmire, stronger than ever. I know it.
DOUGLAS FERRIS
Willsboro
Vote for Constitution
TO THE EDITOR: I have just returned to Plattsburgh after spending six months in Florida. A lot has happened in that time, but nothing that has made our nation stronger.
I went out for breakfast two or three times a week and was able to exchange thoughts about President Trump. The majority of the regular customers were Trump supporters, but they always had a seat for me so that we could express our feelings.
They had little positive to say about Trump, but loved to talk about Obama. Trump's love of the 2nd Amendment was the key to their support, as they needed their guns.
I felt this is Florida, so I can understand that; I returned home a few days ago and found the same feeling that was just as strong. I was stunned because these are people I have known for years and are great people, well-known, educated and proud Americans. It is well meaning voters like this that will decide our future.
It is our Constitution that made us a great country respected by the world. The 2nd Amendment is an important part, but more so are the parts that set limits on our president.
Trump loudly stated he would do anything he wants now and if he should be re-elected. A vote for Trump is a vote against our Constitution.
The country we have founded is at risk and all loyal Americans must unite to rescue our future.
ELTON JODOIN
Plattsburgh
Sense apparently lacking
TO THE EDITOR: A friend shared with me a Forbes magazine article pointing out that seven of the nations which have had a very low COVID rate of fatalities are countries which have elected women to lead them.
Prime Minister Solberg of Norway spoke via television and Internet to the children and reassured them that it’s okay to feel scared as we work together, says this article.
Do we find such kindness around here? On March 26, we learned that young Elise Stefanik wants to charge the mainland Chinese government money for all the impact of this virus. This is apparently because the virus was discovered there, or perhaps because that government did not move fast enough to invent a cure.
Massive numbers of people were killed by the so-called Spanish flu in 1918-19, which flu began near a U.S. Army base in our Midwest, but I don’t recall any European leaders talking of suing us because our troops carried the flu germs.
We can all only solve this pandemic by working together, not by standing on the sidelines pointing fingers. This is something we learn as parents, as we wipe the kids’ noses while we try to figure out how to pay the bills with the available income.
Perhaps Ms. Stefanik will choose some day to be a parent. Perhaps she will then see the harm she has done with some of her immature acts in Congress, including her vote to not cover pre-existing conditions in healthcare coverage, and her recent opposition to sharing PPE with areas of our state which needed help because they had more patients with COVID than did we in the North Country.
If she won’t do better, perhaps the rest of us can do better in November.
WARREN ALLEN
Watertown
Women take charge
TO THE EDITOR: Donald Trump is not a president. He can’t even play one on TV.
He’s a corrupt and dangerous braggart with ill-concealed aspirations for a crown, and, with an election coming up, he’s been monopolizing prime time every day, spouting self-congratulation and misinformation. No, don’t inject that Lysol.
His never-ending absurd performances play out as farce against the tragic background of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. If we had a real president, which is to say, almost anybody else, things would be different. We would have seen the pandemic coming. It would not have attacked me in my old age. And most of the dead might still be alive.
The records of other countries make this clear. South Korea, Taiwan, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, and Norway have all had commendable success in protecting their people. Could it be by chance that seven out of eight of the most successful nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic are headed by women? Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Sanna Marin of Finland, Angela Merkel of Germany, Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Erna Solberg of Norway have all been described in similar terms: as calm, confident, and compassionate leaders.
All of them have been commended for thorough preparations, quick decisive action, and clear, empathic communication. Erna Solberg has even been hailed as the “landetsmor,” the mother of her country.
JOE DeMARCO
Jay
Not a leader
TO THE EDITOR: I want to make something clear at the beginning of this letter: I am not a fan of any of the candidates running for president.
I was not a fan of any of the multiple people who tried to get the Democratic nomination. I find it sad that as great as this country is, we can't find a better person to be our leader. I don't vote Republican or Democrat, I always vote for the person who I think will do the best job.
When Mr. Trump was elected, I was shocked but I hoped, with all of my heart, that our country would be okay four years later. Pre-COVID-19 you could point to some aspects of his presidency and say "okay, we are not doing too bad."
However, when our leader spends his time hurling insults, making false claims, refusing to follow the rules he made, and attacking anyone who asks him even the most simple question, I have to wonder. The worst part to me is his constant lies. The lies are out there for all to see. Politicians lying is nothing new, I know, but he takes it to a whole other level.
I recently saw a sign supporting Mr. Trump that said "Trump 2020, no more bull****." What? Does this mean that the person who hung the sign thinks he tells the truth all the time?
If someone wants to support Trump, that's their right. My message to them is simply this: when he lies he lies to all of us, you know that, don't you? You would not put up with a spouse, a friend, or your children lying to you. Why do you tolerate it from Mr. Trump?
I just don't get it.
JOHN DUPREY
Peru
