My heart is breaking to what our community is witnessing regarding the Durkee Street development. It is a hijacking of what could be an opportunity of a lifetime for our city and its residents.
The project is not in the spirit of what the DRI program was meant to be in the reimagining and renaissance of our downtown. It doesn’t fit the character of the downtown. It is nothing more than a glorified gated community for high-end renters and provides zero amenities and creativity for residents and the community.
The visual aspect of a five-story behemoth shadows the holistic spirit and soul of our historic buildings. Prime Development’s lack of sensitivity to these ideals show its interest is solely economic to maximize profits.
Parking is the most important issue. Downtown needs a place to park where residents live and work and enjoy restaurants.
My building at 43 Durkee St., which is directly across the street from the proposed development, daily uses 50 parking spaces for my tenants. The Prime plan doesn’t include enough parking for my building. What about the other buildings? And what are the other tenants to do? What are the Clinton County employees supposed to do?
Prime claims it is about economics to maximize the use of this property. This is not economic development, this is a disaster.The project is not paying a fair share of taxes to the city or city school district that’s desperately needed. Fiinances were already in dire straits before the virus pandemic. The giveaway of our tax dollars will create no real jobs.
Prime needs to go back to the original DRI and build only half of the residential units that would alleviate the parking nightmare and would visually be more in keeping what we have.
I’ve been a redeveloper of real estate since 1987, putting my energies into the redevelopment of downtown Plattsburgh. I’ve proven over a lifetime of commitment to be responsible and benefit the citizens.
The planning and zoning boards have a duty to preserve the integrity of our community. I urge members of these boards to stop this project. What’s the rush? Don’t we all deserve to get this one right?
John S. Seiden
J.S.Seiden Real Estate and Commercial Development
Teachers are needed
TO THE EDITOR: The 14,000 members of RENY (Retired Educators of New York), formerly New York State Retired Teachers’ Association (NYSRTA), would like to recognize and commend New York state teachers for all their leadership, guidance and compassion in educating the students and parent(s) across New York state.
School year 2019-2020 will never be forgotten, as the year of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The end of March saw schools across New York state shut down, ending the school environment as we know it. Teachers across the state were left with educating their students via telecommunications. Home schooling took on a whole new meaning. Teachers across the state and country had to reinvent their delivery of subject matter, as well as how they connected with their students. They also found themselves forming new relationships with the parents or guardians of their students. School year 2020 certainly has given new meaning to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).
Without a doubt, this school year has also drawn new meaning to our appreciation of teachers. Your online methods of instruction and simple acts of connecting with students and parents/guardians has provided a form of continuity of instruction, and the solace of accomplishment in these days of trepidation, turmoil, trying impatience and boredom. Teachers across New York State hold a new place in the hearts of the communities they serve. Thank you.
KEVIN MULLIGAN
President, RENY (Retired Educators of New York)
Chazy
Don't be hateful
TO THE EDITOR: My country tis of thee.
We're all in this together. We're ADK strong.
But this has gone on too long. The country is in the dumps
No one wants to listen to Trump.
The voice of reason. He's here to help us open. At this busy season. We knew all along.
This is just a political wrong doing. Hateful in every way.
But it won't ruin my day.
Get out for fresh air. Strive for a better life in every way.
CURDIE GARDNER
Keeseville
